Last year, Brian Harman became just the second Georgia Bulldog to win a major as he won the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. This year, seven former Bulldogs will try to win the prestigous Claret Jug. The tournament will be held at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. It will be the tenth time that this course will be the home of the Open Championship. The last time it was held at this course was in 2016 when Henrik Stenson set the scoring record by shooting 20 under par. Last year, Harman had a winning score of -13, which was six strokes better than four golfers including another former Bulldog in Sepp Straka. The course is a par 71 and features a par five (sixth hole) that is over 600 yards and the shortest par three in The Open rotation. The famous "Postage Stamp" eighth hole measures around 120 yards and has a super small green.

A Bulldog has never finished an Open Championship in the Top 20 when it has been at Royal Troon. In 1989, Chip Beck finished tied for 26th and the last time it was here in 2016, Bubba Watson was the best Dawg finisher at tied for 39th. Tim Simpson finished tied for 13th at Royal Troon, but that was for the 2008 Senior Open Championship. Last year, Harman and Straka made up two of the three best finishes ever by a Georgia golfer at the Open Championship. Here is a list of the best all-time...

Best Open Championship Finish by Former Georgia Bulldog Year Finish Course Brian Harman 2023 1st Royal Liverpool Kevin Kisner 2018 T-2nd Carnoustie Sepp Straka 2023 T-2nd Royal Liverpool Brian Harman 2022 T-6th St. Andrews Tim Simpson 1990 T-12th St. Andrews Chip Beck 1992 T-12th Muirfield Brendon Todd 2015 T-12th St. Andrews Harris English 2013 T-15th Muirfield Chip Beck 1991 T-17th Royal Birkdale Chris Kirk 2014 T-19th Royal Liverpool Brian Harman 2021 T-19th Royal St. George's Russell Henley 2015 T-20th St. Andrews

Advertisement

Here is a deeper look at all seven former Georgia Bulldogs looking to win the 152nd Open Champinonship!

HARRIS ENGLISH Masters: T-22nd PGA Championship: T-18th US Open: T-41st

Harris English - Open Championship Career Finish Score Course 2012 T-54th +7 Royal Lytham & St. Annes 2013 T-15th +6 Muirfield 2014 MC --- Royal Liverpool 2015 T-68th -1 St. Andrews 2016 T-46th +6 Royal Troon 2021 T-46th Even Royal St. George's 2022 MC --- St. Andrews 2023 MC --- Royal Liverpool

English is currently ranked 58th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. He has made 15 of 18 cuts on the PGA Tour this season and has a pair of top ten finishes. His best finish was seventh at the Genesis Invitational back in February. He finished tied for 34th last week at the Scotish Open and shot under par in three of the four rounds. He finshed tied for 46th the last time the Open Championship was at Royal Troon. He shot two over in each of the first three rounds before shooting even par in the final round. He had 12 birdies throughout the whole week including two on the par five 16th hole. He made three pars and birdied the famous "Postage Stamp" on Sunday.

BRIAN HARMAN Masters: Missed Cut PGA Championship: T-26th US Open: T-21st

Brian Harman - Open Championship Career Finish Score Course 2014 T-26th -4 Royal Liverpool 2015 MC --- St. Andrews 2017 MC --- Royal Birkdale 2018 MC --- Carnoustie 2019 MC --- Royal Portrush 2021 T-19th -4 Royal St. George's 2022 T-6th -13 St. Andrews 2023 1st -13 Royal Liverpool

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQ2xhcmV0IEp1ZyBpcyBoZWxkIGluIGhpZ2ggcmVnYXJkIGJ5 IG91ciAxNTFzdCBPcGVuIENoYW1waW9uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vWFJiMm9CcG82NCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hSYjJvQnBvNjQ8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlIE9wZW4gKEBUaGVPcGVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZU9wZW4vc3RhdHVzLzE4MTI4NTQ5Nzg2NzY5 ODU5NTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Harman is currently ranked 13th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. He has made 18 of 20 cuts this season, but one of those missed cuts was at the Masters. He has not won this season, but has a runner-up at the unoffcial fifth major at the Players Championship. He has finished all four rounds under par in five tournaments this season including the last two. He finished tied for 21st last week at the Scottish Open. He did not play at the Open Championship when it was at Royal Troon the last time. Last year, he had one eagle (18th hole in second round), 17 birdies and just six bogeys when he won the major. He was also an incredible 44-for-44 on putts from ten feet and shorter through the first three rounds. He is looking to become the first repeat winner at the Open Championship since Padraig Harrington did it in 2007 and 2008.

RUSSELL HENLEY Masters: T-38th PGA Championship: T-23rd US Open: T-7th

Russell Henley - Open Championship Career Finish Score Course 2013 T-73rd +15 Muirfield 2014 MC --- Royal Liverpool 2015 T-20th -7 St. Andrews 2016 MC --- Royal Troon 2017 T-37th +2 Royal Birkdale 2018 MC --- Carnoustie 2021 MC --- Royal St. George's 2022 T-62nd -3 St. Andrews 2023 MC --- Royal Liverpool

Henley currently ranks 20th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. He has made 14 of 15 cuts this season. He has an incredible five top tens and eight top 25s this season. He has finished fourth three times this year and finished seventh ini the last major at Pinehurst. He has played just once since that event and finished 48th at the Travelers. He missed the cut the last time the Open Championship was at Royal Troon. He shot two over in the first round before shooting six over in the second. He struggled at the turn in the second round as he had a double bogey on the tenth and a triple on the eleventh.

CHRIS KIRK Masters: T-16th PGA Championship: Missed Cut US Open: T-26th

Chris Kirk - Open Championship Career Finish Score Course 2014 T-19th -6 Royal Liverpool 2016 MC --- Royal Troon 2021 MC --- Royal St. George's 2022 T-42nd -6 St. Andrews 2023 MC --- Royal Liverpool

Kirk is ranked 37th in the Official World Golf Ranking list. He started the season off on the right foot as he won his sixth career PGA Tour event by winning The Sentry back in January. He had another top ten back in April at the Heritage in Hilton Head. Overall, he has made 13 of 17 cuts on the PGA Tour this season. He has not played in a tournament this month, but has shot under par in five of his last six rounds of play. He missed the cut at Royal Troon when the Open Championship was played here in 2016. He had an up-and-down front nine in the opening round. He birdied the first hole before bogeying the second. He had a double-bogey on the fourth hole before getting an eagle on the super long sixth. The second round did not fare well for him as he had three straight bogeys on five-six-seven and four straight bogeys on 10-11-12-13.

SEPP STRAKA Masters: T-16th PGA Championship: Missed Cut US Open: T-56th

Sepp Straka - Open Championship Career Finish Score Course 2022 MC --- St. Andrews 2023 T-2nd -7 Royal Liverpool

Straka is ranked 27th in the Official World Golf Ranking list. He was looking real good from mid-March to early-June. He finished no worse than 16th in seven of nine tournaments including three in the top five. He did not make the cut last week at the Scottish Open, but shot well overall going two under par. He was one of the four runner-ups last year at Royal Liverpool. He had 21 birdies with just ten bogeys and two doubles last year. He was tied for first in the field in terms of greens in regulation.

DAVIS THOMPSON Masters: Did Not Play PGA Championship: Did Not Play US Open: T-9th

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BHQVRP VVI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBHQVRPVVI8L2E+IHZpY3Rvcnkg Zm9yIERhdmlzIFRob21wc29uISA8YnI+PGJyPlRob21wc29uIGlzIHRoZSAx N3RoIGZvcm1lciBCdWxsZG9nIHRvIHdpbiBhIFBHQSBUb3VyIGV2ZW50ISA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcWdiZmpGSmxPaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3FnYmZqRkpsT2g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2VvcmdpYSBHb2xmIChA VUdBR29sZikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VR0FHb2xm L3N0YXR1cy8xODEwMDY4NTQ1ODA5ODQyNDY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkp1bHkgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

At 25 years old, Thompson became the 17th different Georgia Bulldog to win a PGA Tour event when he won the John Deere Classic earlier this month. It was just his 63rd event on the PGA Tour. He has now ranked 40th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. Besides that win, he has two runner-up finishes this season. He finished second at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May and at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June. He was 46th last week at the Scottish Open. He struggled in the middle rounds, but shot a 65 in both the opening round and the final round. This is just his fifth major and his first Open Championship of his short career. He has one made cut in his first four and it was a top ten. He finished tied for ninth at Pinehurst back in June.

BRENDON TODD Masters: Did Not Play PGA Championship: 78th US Open: T-67th

Brendon Todd - Open Championship Career Finish Score Course 2014 T-39th -1 Royal Liverpool 2015 T-12th -9 St. Andrews 2021 MC --- Royal St. George's 2023 T-49th +3 Royal Liverpool

Todd is ranked 73rd in the Official World Golf Rankings and has made 16 of 20 cuts this season on the PGA Tour. He has a pair of top tens with his best finish coming in April when he was fifth at the Valero Texas Open. He has shot under par in seven of his last eight rounds that he has played including three of four last week at the Scottish Open. He did not play at the Open Championship last time it was at Royal Troon, but did finish tied for 49th at Royal Liverpool last year. He made 14 birdies and 17 bogeys overall and was tied for fourth in the field in fairways hit. ----- In terms of when they are teeing off on Thursday - Here are their tee times and the players they will be playing with (one tee time has two Bulldogs).

Georgia Golfers - Thursday Tee Times at Open Championship Time Playing With Chris Kirk 3:47 am Stewart Cink and Dominic Clemons Russell Henley 4:25 am Tony Finau and Matthieu Pavon Brian Harman 4:58 am Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegaala Harris Englsh 5:31 am Maverick McNealy and Alexander Bjork Sepp Straka and Brendon Todd 8:04 am Jordan Smith Davis Thompson 9:15 am Padraig Harrington and Matthew Jordan