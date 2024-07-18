Advertisement
2024 Open Championship Preview (Georgia Bulldog Edition)

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Last year, Brian Harman became just the second Georgia Bulldog to win a major as he won the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. This year, seven former Bulldogs will try to win the prestigous Claret Jug. The tournament will be held at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. It will be the tenth time that this course will be the home of the Open Championship. The last time it was held at this course was in 2016 when Henrik Stenson set the scoring record by shooting 20 under par. Last year, Harman had a winning score of -13, which was six strokes better than four golfers including another former Bulldog in Sepp Straka. The course is a par 71 and features a par five (sixth hole) that is over 600 yards and the shortest par three in The Open rotation. The famous "Postage Stamp" eighth hole measures around 120 yards and has a super small green.

A Bulldog has never finished an Open Championship in the Top 20 when it has been at Royal Troon. In 1989, Chip Beck finished tied for 26th and the last time it was here in 2016, Bubba Watson was the best Dawg finisher at tied for 39th. Tim Simpson finished tied for 13th at Royal Troon, but that was for the 2008 Senior Open Championship.

Last year, Harman and Straka made up two of the three best finishes ever by a Georgia golfer at the Open Championship. Here is a list of the best all-time...

Best Open Championship Finish by Former Georgia Bulldog
Year Finish Course

Brian Harman

2023

1st

Royal Liverpool

Kevin Kisner

2018

T-2nd

Carnoustie

Sepp Straka

2023

T-2nd

Royal Liverpool

Brian Harman

2022

T-6th

St. Andrews

Tim Simpson

1990

T-12th

St. Andrews

Chip Beck

1992

T-12th

Muirfield

Brendon Todd

2015

T-12th

St. Andrews

Harris English

2013

T-15th

Muirfield

Chip Beck

1991

T-17th

Royal Birkdale

Chris Kirk

2014

T-19th

Royal Liverpool

Brian Harman

2021

T-19th

Royal St. George's

Russell Henley

2015

T-20th

St. Andrews
Here is a deeper look at all seven former Georgia Bulldogs looking to win the 152nd Open Champinonship!

HARRIS ENGLISH

Masters: T-22nd

PGA Championship: T-18th

US Open: T-41st

Harris English - Open Championship Career
Finish Score Course

2012

T-54th

+7

Royal Lytham & St. Annes

2013

T-15th

+6

Muirfield

2014

MC

---

Royal Liverpool

2015

T-68th

-1

St. Andrews

2016

T-46th

+6

Royal Troon

2021

T-46th

Even

Royal St. George's

2022

MC

---

St. Andrews

2023

MC

---

Royal Liverpool

English is currently ranked 58th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. He has made 15 of 18 cuts on the PGA Tour this season and has a pair of top ten finishes. His best finish was seventh at the Genesis Invitational back in February. He finished tied for 34th last week at the Scotish Open and shot under par in three of the four rounds. He finshed tied for 46th the last time the Open Championship was at Royal Troon. He shot two over in each of the first three rounds before shooting even par in the final round. He had 12 birdies throughout the whole week including two on the par five 16th hole. He made three pars and birdied the famous "Postage Stamp" on Sunday.

BRIAN HARMAN

Masters: Missed Cut

PGA Championship: T-26th

US Open: T-21st

Brian Harman - Open Championship Career
Finish Score Course

2014

T-26th

-4

Royal Liverpool

2015

MC

---

St. Andrews

2017

MC

---

Royal Birkdale

2018

MC

---

Carnoustie

2019

MC

---

Royal Portrush

2021

T-19th

-4

Royal St. George's

2022

T-6th

-13

St. Andrews

2023

1st

-13

Royal Liverpool

Harman is currently ranked 13th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. He has made 18 of 20 cuts this season, but one of those missed cuts was at the Masters. He has not won this season, but has a runner-up at the unoffcial fifth major at the Players Championship. He has finished all four rounds under par in five tournaments this season including the last two. He finished tied for 21st last week at the Scottish Open. He did not play at the Open Championship when it was at Royal Troon the last time. Last year, he had one eagle (18th hole in second round), 17 birdies and just six bogeys when he won the major. He was also an incredible 44-for-44 on putts from ten feet and shorter through the first three rounds. He is looking to become the first repeat winner at the Open Championship since Padraig Harrington did it in 2007 and 2008.

RUSSELL HENLEY

Masters: T-38th

PGA Championship: T-23rd

US Open: T-7th

Russell Henley - Open Championship Career
Finish Score Course

2013

T-73rd

+15

Muirfield

2014

MC

---

Royal Liverpool

2015

T-20th

-7

St. Andrews

2016

MC

---

Royal Troon

2017

T-37th

+2

Royal Birkdale

2018

MC

---

Carnoustie

2021

MC

---

Royal St. George's

2022

T-62nd

-3

St. Andrews

2023

MC

---

Royal Liverpool

Henley currently ranks 20th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. He has made 14 of 15 cuts this season. He has an incredible five top tens and eight top 25s this season. He has finished fourth three times this year and finished seventh ini the last major at Pinehurst. He has played just once since that event and finished 48th at the Travelers. He missed the cut the last time the Open Championship was at Royal Troon. He shot two over in the first round before shooting six over in the second. He struggled at the turn in the second round as he had a double bogey on the tenth and a triple on the eleventh.

CHRIS KIRK

Masters: T-16th

PGA Championship: Missed Cut

US Open: T-26th

Chris Kirk - Open Championship Career
Finish Score Course

2014

T-19th

-6

Royal Liverpool

2016

MC

---

Royal Troon

2021

MC

---

Royal St. George's

2022

T-42nd

-6

St. Andrews

2023

MC

---

Royal Liverpool

Kirk is ranked 37th in the Official World Golf Ranking list. He started the season off on the right foot as he won his sixth career PGA Tour event by winning The Sentry back in January. He had another top ten back in April at the Heritage in Hilton Head. Overall, he has made 13 of 17 cuts on the PGA Tour this season. He has not played in a tournament this month, but has shot under par in five of his last six rounds of play. He missed the cut at Royal Troon when the Open Championship was played here in 2016. He had an up-and-down front nine in the opening round. He birdied the first hole before bogeying the second. He had a double-bogey on the fourth hole before getting an eagle on the super long sixth. The second round did not fare well for him as he had three straight bogeys on five-six-seven and four straight bogeys on 10-11-12-13.

SEPP STRAKA

Masters: T-16th

PGA Championship: Missed Cut

US Open: T-56th

Sepp Straka - Open Championship Career
Finish Score Course

2022

MC

---

St. Andrews

2023

T-2nd

-7

Royal Liverpool

Straka is ranked 27th in the Official World Golf Ranking list. He was looking real good from mid-March to early-June. He finished no worse than 16th in seven of nine tournaments including three in the top five. He did not make the cut last week at the Scottish Open, but shot well overall going two under par. He was one of the four runner-ups last year at Royal Liverpool. He had 21 birdies with just ten bogeys and two doubles last year. He was tied for first in the field in terms of greens in regulation.

DAVIS THOMPSON

Masters: Did Not Play

PGA Championship: Did Not Play

US Open: T-9th

At 25 years old, Thompson became the 17th different Georgia Bulldog to win a PGA Tour event when he won the John Deere Classic earlier this month. It was just his 63rd event on the PGA Tour. He has now ranked 40th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. Besides that win, he has two runner-up finishes this season. He finished second at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May and at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June. He was 46th last week at the Scottish Open. He struggled in the middle rounds, but shot a 65 in both the opening round and the final round. This is just his fifth major and his first Open Championship of his short career. He has one made cut in his first four and it was a top ten. He finished tied for ninth at Pinehurst back in June.

BRENDON TODD

Masters: Did Not Play

PGA Championship: 78th

US Open: T-67th

Brendon Todd - Open Championship Career
Finish Score Course

2014

T-39th

-1

Royal Liverpool

2015

T-12th

-9

St. Andrews

2021

MC

---

Royal St. George's

2023

T-49th

+3

Royal Liverpool

Todd is ranked 73rd in the Official World Golf Rankings and has made 16 of 20 cuts this season on the PGA Tour. He has a pair of top tens with his best finish coming in April when he was fifth at the Valero Texas Open. He has shot under par in seven of his last eight rounds that he has played including three of four last week at the Scottish Open. He did not play at the Open Championship last time it was at Royal Troon, but did finish tied for 49th at Royal Liverpool last year. He made 14 birdies and 17 bogeys overall and was tied for fourth in the field in fairways hit.

In terms of when they are teeing off on Thursday - Here are their tee times and the players they will be playing with (one tee time has two Bulldogs).

Georgia Golfers - Thursday Tee Times at Open Championship
Time Playing With

Chris Kirk

3:47 am

Stewart Cink and Dominic Clemons

Russell Henley

4:25 am

Tony Finau and Matthieu Pavon

Brian Harman

4:58 am

Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegaala

Harris Englsh

5:31 am

Maverick McNealy and Alexander Bjork

Sepp Straka and Brendon Todd

8:04 am

Jordan Smith

Davis Thompson

9:15 am

Padraig Harrington and Matthew Jordan
