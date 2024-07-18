2024 Open Championship Preview (Georgia Bulldog Edition)
Last year, Brian Harman became just the second Georgia Bulldog to win a major as he won the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. This year, seven former Bulldogs will try to win the prestigous Claret Jug. The tournament will be held at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. It will be the tenth time that this course will be the home of the Open Championship. The last time it was held at this course was in 2016 when Henrik Stenson set the scoring record by shooting 20 under par. Last year, Harman had a winning score of -13, which was six strokes better than four golfers including another former Bulldog in Sepp Straka. The course is a par 71 and features a par five (sixth hole) that is over 600 yards and the shortest par three in The Open rotation. The famous "Postage Stamp" eighth hole measures around 120 yards and has a super small green.
A Bulldog has never finished an Open Championship in the Top 20 when it has been at Royal Troon. In 1989, Chip Beck finished tied for 26th and the last time it was here in 2016, Bubba Watson was the best Dawg finisher at tied for 39th. Tim Simpson finished tied for 13th at Royal Troon, but that was for the 2008 Senior Open Championship.
Last year, Harman and Straka made up two of the three best finishes ever by a Georgia golfer at the Open Championship. Here is a list of the best all-time...
|Year
|Finish
|Course
|
Brian Harman
|
2023
|
1st
|
Royal Liverpool
|
Kevin Kisner
|
2018
|
T-2nd
|
Carnoustie
|
Sepp Straka
|
2023
|
T-2nd
|
Royal Liverpool
|
Brian Harman
|
2022
|
T-6th
|
St. Andrews
|
Tim Simpson
|
1990
|
T-12th
|
St. Andrews
|
Chip Beck
|
1992
|
T-12th
|
Muirfield
|
Brendon Todd
|
2015
|
T-12th
|
St. Andrews
|
Harris English
|
2013
|
T-15th
|
Muirfield
|
Chip Beck
|
1991
|
T-17th
|
Royal Birkdale
|
Chris Kirk
|
2014
|
T-19th
|
Royal Liverpool
|
Brian Harman
|
2021
|
T-19th
|
Royal St. George's
|
Russell Henley
|
2015
|
T-20th
|
St. Andrews
Here is a deeper look at all seven former Georgia Bulldogs looking to win the 152nd Open Champinonship!
HARRIS ENGLISH
Masters: T-22nd
PGA Championship: T-18th
US Open: T-41st
|Finish
|Score
|Course
|
2012
|
T-54th
|
+7
|
Royal Lytham & St. Annes
|
2013
|
T-15th
|
+6
|
Muirfield
|
2014
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal Liverpool
|
2015
|
T-68th
|
-1
|
St. Andrews
|
2016
|
T-46th
|
+6
|
Royal Troon
|
2021
|
T-46th
|
Even
|
Royal St. George's
|
2022
|
MC
|
---
|
St. Andrews
|
2023
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal Liverpool
English is currently ranked 58th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. He has made 15 of 18 cuts on the PGA Tour this season and has a pair of top ten finishes. His best finish was seventh at the Genesis Invitational back in February. He finished tied for 34th last week at the Scotish Open and shot under par in three of the four rounds. He finshed tied for 46th the last time the Open Championship was at Royal Troon. He shot two over in each of the first three rounds before shooting even par in the final round. He had 12 birdies throughout the whole week including two on the par five 16th hole. He made three pars and birdied the famous "Postage Stamp" on Sunday.
BRIAN HARMAN
Masters: Missed Cut
PGA Championship: T-26th
US Open: T-21st
|Finish
|Score
|Course
|
2014
|
T-26th
|
-4
|
Royal Liverpool
|
2015
|
MC
|
---
|
St. Andrews
|
2017
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal Birkdale
|
2018
|
MC
|
---
|
Carnoustie
|
2019
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal Portrush
|
2021
|
T-19th
|
-4
|
Royal St. George's
|
2022
|
T-6th
|
-13
|
St. Andrews
|
2023
|
1st
|
-13
|
Royal Liverpool
Harman is currently ranked 13th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. He has made 18 of 20 cuts this season, but one of those missed cuts was at the Masters. He has not won this season, but has a runner-up at the unoffcial fifth major at the Players Championship. He has finished all four rounds under par in five tournaments this season including the last two. He finished tied for 21st last week at the Scottish Open. He did not play at the Open Championship when it was at Royal Troon the last time. Last year, he had one eagle (18th hole in second round), 17 birdies and just six bogeys when he won the major. He was also an incredible 44-for-44 on putts from ten feet and shorter through the first three rounds. He is looking to become the first repeat winner at the Open Championship since Padraig Harrington did it in 2007 and 2008.
RUSSELL HENLEY
Masters: T-38th
PGA Championship: T-23rd
US Open: T-7th
|Finish
|Score
|Course
|
2013
|
T-73rd
|
+15
|
Muirfield
|
2014
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal Liverpool
|
2015
|
T-20th
|
-7
|
St. Andrews
|
2016
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal Troon
|
2017
|
T-37th
|
+2
|
Royal Birkdale
|
2018
|
MC
|
---
|
Carnoustie
|
2021
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal St. George's
|
2022
|
T-62nd
|
-3
|
St. Andrews
|
2023
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal Liverpool
Henley currently ranks 20th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. He has made 14 of 15 cuts this season. He has an incredible five top tens and eight top 25s this season. He has finished fourth three times this year and finished seventh ini the last major at Pinehurst. He has played just once since that event and finished 48th at the Travelers. He missed the cut the last time the Open Championship was at Royal Troon. He shot two over in the first round before shooting six over in the second. He struggled at the turn in the second round as he had a double bogey on the tenth and a triple on the eleventh.
CHRIS KIRK
Masters: T-16th
PGA Championship: Missed Cut
US Open: T-26th
|Finish
|Score
|Course
|
2014
|
T-19th
|
-6
|
Royal Liverpool
|
2016
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal Troon
|
2021
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal St. George's
|
2022
|
T-42nd
|
-6
|
St. Andrews
|
2023
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal Liverpool
Kirk is ranked 37th in the Official World Golf Ranking list. He started the season off on the right foot as he won his sixth career PGA Tour event by winning The Sentry back in January. He had another top ten back in April at the Heritage in Hilton Head. Overall, he has made 13 of 17 cuts on the PGA Tour this season. He has not played in a tournament this month, but has shot under par in five of his last six rounds of play. He missed the cut at Royal Troon when the Open Championship was played here in 2016. He had an up-and-down front nine in the opening round. He birdied the first hole before bogeying the second. He had a double-bogey on the fourth hole before getting an eagle on the super long sixth. The second round did not fare well for him as he had three straight bogeys on five-six-seven and four straight bogeys on 10-11-12-13.
SEPP STRAKA
Masters: T-16th
PGA Championship: Missed Cut
US Open: T-56th
|Finish
|Score
|Course
|
2022
|
MC
|
---
|
St. Andrews
|
2023
|
T-2nd
|
-7
|
Royal Liverpool
Straka is ranked 27th in the Official World Golf Ranking list. He was looking real good from mid-March to early-June. He finished no worse than 16th in seven of nine tournaments including three in the top five. He did not make the cut last week at the Scottish Open, but shot well overall going two under par. He was one of the four runner-ups last year at Royal Liverpool. He had 21 birdies with just ten bogeys and two doubles last year. He was tied for first in the field in terms of greens in regulation.
DAVIS THOMPSON
Masters: Did Not Play
PGA Championship: Did Not Play
US Open: T-9th
At 25 years old, Thompson became the 17th different Georgia Bulldog to win a PGA Tour event when he won the John Deere Classic earlier this month. It was just his 63rd event on the PGA Tour. He has now ranked 40th on the Official World Golf Ranking list. Besides that win, he has two runner-up finishes this season. He finished second at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May and at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June. He was 46th last week at the Scottish Open. He struggled in the middle rounds, but shot a 65 in both the opening round and the final round. This is just his fifth major and his first Open Championship of his short career. He has one made cut in his first four and it was a top ten. He finished tied for ninth at Pinehurst back in June.
BRENDON TODD
Masters: Did Not Play
PGA Championship: 78th
US Open: T-67th
|Finish
|Score
|Course
|
2014
|
T-39th
|
-1
|
Royal Liverpool
|
2015
|
T-12th
|
-9
|
St. Andrews
|
2021
|
MC
|
---
|
Royal St. George's
|
2023
|
T-49th
|
+3
|
Royal Liverpool
Todd is ranked 73rd in the Official World Golf Rankings and has made 16 of 20 cuts this season on the PGA Tour. He has a pair of top tens with his best finish coming in April when he was fifth at the Valero Texas Open. He has shot under par in seven of his last eight rounds that he has played including three of four last week at the Scottish Open. He did not play at the Open Championship last time it was at Royal Troon, but did finish tied for 49th at Royal Liverpool last year. He made 14 birdies and 17 bogeys overall and was tied for fourth in the field in fairways hit.
-----
In terms of when they are teeing off on Thursday - Here are their tee times and the players they will be playing with (one tee time has two Bulldogs).
|Time
|Playing With
|
Chris Kirk
|
3:47 am
|
Stewart Cink and Dominic Clemons
|
Russell Henley
|
4:25 am
|
Tony Finau and Matthieu Pavon
|
Brian Harman
|
4:58 am
|
Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegaala
|
Harris Englsh
|
5:31 am
|
Maverick McNealy and Alexander Bjork
|
Sepp Straka and Brendon Todd
|
8:04 am
|
Jordan Smith
|
Davis Thompson
|
9:15 am
|
Padraig Harrington and Matthew Jordan
Cover photo: Courtesy of Getty images