The biggest domino in the 2024 class hasn't fallen yet. But it might be leaning toward Athens.

Georgia already has one quarterback committed in the 2024 class in Ryan Puglisi. But of course, the Bulldogs are also heavily pursuing No. 1 prospect Dylan Raiola.

In the first edition of the 2024 Class Reset series, UGASports takes a look at the questions still facing Kirby Smart and company at the quarterback position in the 2024 class.