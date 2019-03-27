2019 Spring Roster
Name Position Height/Weight Class

1 Brenton Cox

OLB

6-4/235

Sophomore

2 Richard LeCounte

Safety

5-11/190

Junior

2 D'Wan Mathis

QB

6-6/205

Freshman

3 Tyson Campbell

CB

6-2/185

Sophomore

3 Zamir White

RB

6-0/215

Redshirt Freshman

4 James Cook

RB

5-11/190

Sophomore

4 Nolan Smith

OLB

6-3/235

Freshman

5 Matt Landers


5 Julian Rochester

WR


Defensive Line

6-5/200


6-5/300

Redshirt Sophomore


Senior

6 Otis Reese

Safety

6-3/210

Sophomore

7 Tyrique Stevenson

CB

6-0/200

Freshman

7 D'Andre Swift

RB

5-9/215

Junior

8 Divaad Wilson

CB

6-0/195

Redshirt Freshman

9 Jeremiah Holloman

WR

6-2/200

Junior

9 Ameer Speed

CB

6-3/211

Redshirt Sophomore

10 Malik Herring

DL

6-3/280

Junior

10 Kearis Jackson

WR

6-0/200

Redshirt Freshman

11 Jake Fromm

QB

6-2/220

Junior

11 Jermaine Johnson

OLB

6-5/240

Junior

12 Tommy Bush

WR

6-5/195

Redshirt Freshman

12 Rian Davis

ILB

6-2/230

Freshman

13 Azeez Ojulari

OLB

6-3/240

Redshirt Freshman

13 Stetson Bennett

QB

5-11/190

Redshirt Sophomore

14 Trey Blount

WR

6-2/200

Junior

14 DJ Daniel

CB

6-1/185

Junior

15 Trezman Marshall

ILB

6-1/230

Freshman

16 Lewis Cine

Safety

6-1/185

Freshman

16 Demetris Robertson

WR

6-0/190

Junior

17 Nakobe Dean

ILB

6-0/220

Freshman

17 Josh Moran

WR

6-2/193

Junior

19 Adam Anderson

OLB

6-5/225

Sophomore

20 J.R. Reed

Safety

6-1/194

Senior

22 Nate McBride

ILB

6-2/223

Junior

23 Willie Erdman

WR

5-10/191

Junior

23 Mark Webb

CB

6-1/200

Junior

24 Matthew Brown

OLB

6-2/210

Redshirt Freshman

24 Prather Hudson

RB

5-11/200

Junior

25 Quay Walker

ILB

6-4/240

Sophomore

26 Patrick Burke

WR

6-3/197

Junior

26 Tyrique McGhee

DB

5-10/187

Senior

27 Eric Stokes

CB

6-1/195

Redshirt Sophomore

29 Darius Jackson

RB

5-10/200

Redshirt Sophomore

29 Christopher Smith

CB

5-11/180

Sophomore

30 Tae Crowder

ILB

6-3/235

Senior

31 William Poole

DB

6-0/190

Junior

31 Reid Tulowsitzky

WR

5-10/175

Redshirt Sophomore

32 Monty Rice

ILB

6-1/235

Junior

33 Robert Beal

OLB

6-4/244

Redshirt Sophomore

33 Ian Donald-McIntyre

RB

5-10/207

Junior

35 Brian Herrien

RB

6-0/210

Senior

36 Latavious Brini

Safety

6-2/210

Redshirt Sophomore

36 Garrett Jones

Running Back

6-0/203

Redshirt Freshman

37 Jordan McKinney

Safety

6-0/187

Redshirt Sophomore

37 Patrick Bond

WR

5-10/180

Redshirt Freshman

38 Michael Gay

WR

6-1/190

Redshirt Freshman

38 Aaron Olaude

DB

6-2/207

Junior

39 KJ McCoy

RB

5-10/205

Redshirt Sophomore

39 Hugh Nelson

DB

6-2/198

Redshirt Freshman

41 Channing Tindall

ILB

6-2/218

Sophomore

42 Jake Skole

Safety

6-2/215

Redshirt Sophomore

42 Mitchell Werntz

Tight end

6-4/220

Redshirt Sophomore

43 Tyler Beaver

DB

6-0/215

Senior

43 Andrew Medina

Tight End

6-3/212

Junior

44 Peyton Mercer

Tight End

6-4/222

Redshirt Freshman

46 Kyle West

RB

6-2/220

Junior

47 Payne walker

LS

6-2/249

Redshirt Freshman

48 John Eager

LB

6-0/200

Senor

48 Jarrett Freeland

Tight End

6-7/258

Freshman

49 Koby Pyrz

Noseguard

6-2/282

Junior

50 Warren Ericson

OL

6-4/305

Redshirt Freshman

51 David Marshall

DE

6-3/274

Senior

52 Tyler Clark

DL

6-4/300

Senior

54 Justin Shaffer

OL

6-4/330

Junior

55 Trey Hill

OL

6-4/330

Sophomore

55 Miles Miccichi

ILB

6-1/227

Redshirt Freshman

56 Palmer Henderson

LS

6-1/230

Redshirt Freshman

57 Daniel Gothard

OL

6-6/327

Junior

58 Blake Anderson

OL

6-4/340

Redshirt Freshman

59 Steven Nixon

LS

6-0/230

Graduate

60 Clay Webb

OL

6-3/290

Freshman

61 Blake Watson

OL

6-6/300

Redshirt Freshman

66 Solomon Kindley

OL

6-4/335

Junior

69 Jamaree Salyer

OL

6-4/325

Sophomore

70 Warren McClendon

OL

6-4/320

Freshman

71 Andrew Thomas

OT

6-6/320

Junior

72 Netori Johnson

DT

6-4/320

Redshirt Sophomore

74 Ben Cleveland

OL

6-6/335

Junior

75 Owen Condon

OL

6-7/310

Redshirt Freshman

76 Michail Carter

DL

6-3/295

Junior

77 Cade Mays

OL

6-6/318

Sophomore

78 D'Marcus Hayes

OL

6-5/315

Senior

79 Isaiah Wilson

OL

6-7/340

Redshirt Sophomore

80 J.T. Dooley

WR

6-1/184

Redshirt Sophomore

81 Jaylen Johnson

WR

6-2/192

Redshirt Freshman

82 Kolby Wyatt

Tight end

6-4/215

Redshirt Sophomore

84 Walter Grant

OLB

6-4.245

Junior

85 Cameron Moore

WR

5-10/170

Redshirt Sophomore

86 John FitzPatrick

TE

6-6/230

Redshirt Freshman

87 Tyler Simmons

WR

6-0/201

Senior

88 Ryland Goede

TE

6-6/240

Freshman

88 Jaden Hunter

ILB

6-2/228

Redshirt Sophomore

89 Charlie Woerner

TE

6-5/245

Senior

90 Jake Camarda

Punter

6-2/180

Sophomore

90 Tramel Walthour

DL

6-3/280

Sophomore

92 Justin Young

DL

6-4/275

Junior

93 Antonio Poole

DL

6-2/333

Senior

94 Michael Barnett

DL

6-4/304

Senior

95 Drew Byus

K

5-9/158

Freshman

95 Devonte Wyatt

DL

6-3/301

Junior

96 Jack Podlesny

K

6-4/180

Redshirt Freshman

97 Brooks Buce

K

6-0/175

Redshirt Sophomore

98 Rodrigo Blankenship

K

6-1/191

Senior

99 Jordan Davis

DL

6-6/330

Sophomore