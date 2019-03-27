2019 Spring Roster
|Name
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|
1 Brenton Cox
|
OLB
|
6-4/235
|
Sophomore
|
2 Richard LeCounte
|
Safety
|
5-11/190
|
Junior
|
2 D'Wan Mathis
|
QB
|
6-6/205
|
Freshman
|
3 Tyson Campbell
|
CB
|
6-2/185
|
Sophomore
|
3 Zamir White
|
RB
|
6-0/215
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
4 James Cook
|
RB
|
5-11/190
|
Sophomore
|
4 Nolan Smith
|
OLB
|
6-3/235
|
Freshman
|
5 Matt Landers
5 Julian Rochester
|
WR
Defensive Line
|
6-5/200
6-5/300
|
Redshirt Sophomore
Senior
|
6 Otis Reese
|
Safety
|
6-3/210
|
Sophomore
|
7 Tyrique Stevenson
|
CB
|
6-0/200
|
Freshman
|
7 D'Andre Swift
|
RB
|
5-9/215
|
Junior
|
8 Divaad Wilson
|
CB
|
6-0/195
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
9 Jeremiah Holloman
|
WR
|
6-2/200
|
Junior
|
9 Ameer Speed
|
CB
|
6-3/211
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
10 Malik Herring
|
DL
|
6-3/280
|
Junior
|
10 Kearis Jackson
|
WR
|
6-0/200
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
11 Jake Fromm
|
QB
|
6-2/220
|
Junior
|
11 Jermaine Johnson
|
OLB
|
6-5/240
|
Junior
|
12 Tommy Bush
|
WR
|
6-5/195
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
12 Rian Davis
|
ILB
|
6-2/230
|
Freshman
|
13 Azeez Ojulari
|
OLB
|
6-3/240
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
13 Stetson Bennett
|
QB
|
5-11/190
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
14 Trey Blount
|
WR
|
6-2/200
|
Junior
|
14 DJ Daniel
|
CB
|
6-1/185
|
Junior
|
15 Trezman Marshall
|
ILB
|
6-1/230
|
Freshman
|
16 Lewis Cine
|
Safety
|
6-1/185
|
Freshman
|
16 Demetris Robertson
|
WR
|
6-0/190
|
Junior
|
17 Nakobe Dean
|
ILB
|
6-0/220
|
Freshman
|
17 Josh Moran
|
WR
|
6-2/193
|
Junior
|
19 Adam Anderson
|
OLB
|
6-5/225
|
Sophomore
|
20 J.R. Reed
|
Safety
|
6-1/194
|
Senior
|
22 Nate McBride
|
ILB
|
6-2/223
|
Junior
|
23 Willie Erdman
|
WR
|
5-10/191
|
Junior
|
23 Mark Webb
|
CB
|
6-1/200
|
Junior
|
24 Matthew Brown
|
OLB
|
6-2/210
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
24 Prather Hudson
|
RB
|
5-11/200
|
Junior
|
25 Quay Walker
|
ILB
|
6-4/240
|
Sophomore
|
26 Patrick Burke
|
WR
|
6-3/197
|
Junior
|
26 Tyrique McGhee
|
DB
|
5-10/187
|
Senior
|
27 Eric Stokes
|
CB
|
6-1/195
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
29 Darius Jackson
|
RB
|
5-10/200
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
29 Christopher Smith
|
CB
|
5-11/180
|
Sophomore
|
30 Tae Crowder
|
ILB
|
6-3/235
|
Senior
|
31 William Poole
|
DB
|
6-0/190
|
Junior
|
31 Reid Tulowsitzky
|
WR
|
5-10/175
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
32 Monty Rice
|
ILB
|
6-1/235
|
Junior
|
33 Robert Beal
|
OLB
|
6-4/244
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
33 Ian Donald-McIntyre
|
RB
|
5-10/207
|
Junior
|
35 Brian Herrien
|
RB
|
6-0/210
|
Senior
|
36 Latavious Brini
|
Safety
|
6-2/210
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
36 Garrett Jones
|
Running Back
|
6-0/203
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
37 Jordan McKinney
|
Safety
|
6-0/187
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
37 Patrick Bond
|
WR
|
5-10/180
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
38 Michael Gay
|
WR
|
6-1/190
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
38 Aaron Olaude
|
DB
|
6-2/207
|
Junior
|
39 KJ McCoy
|
RB
|
5-10/205
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
39 Hugh Nelson
|
DB
|
6-2/198
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
41 Channing Tindall
|
ILB
|
6-2/218
|
Sophomore
|
42 Jake Skole
|
Safety
|
6-2/215
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
42 Mitchell Werntz
|
Tight end
|
6-4/220
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
43 Tyler Beaver
|
DB
|
6-0/215
|
Senior
|
43 Andrew Medina
|
Tight End
|
6-3/212
|
Junior
|
44 Peyton Mercer
|
Tight End
|
6-4/222
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
46 Kyle West
|
RB
|
6-2/220
|
Junior
|
47 Payne walker
|
LS
|
6-2/249
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
48 John Eager
|
LB
|
6-0/200
|
Senor
|
48 Jarrett Freeland
|
Tight End
|
6-7/258
|
Freshman
|
49 Koby Pyrz
|
Noseguard
|
6-2/282
|
Junior
|
50 Warren Ericson
|
OL
|
6-4/305
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
51 David Marshall
|
DE
|
6-3/274
|
Senior
|
52 Tyler Clark
|
DL
|
6-4/300
|
Senior
|
54 Justin Shaffer
|
OL
|
6-4/330
|
Junior
|
55 Trey Hill
|
OL
|
6-4/330
|
Sophomore
|
55 Miles Miccichi
|
ILB
|
6-1/227
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
56 Palmer Henderson
|
LS
|
6-1/230
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
57 Daniel Gothard
|
OL
|
6-6/327
|
Junior
|
58 Blake Anderson
|
OL
|
6-4/340
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
59 Steven Nixon
|
LS
|
6-0/230
|
Graduate
|
60 Clay Webb
|
OL
|
6-3/290
|
Freshman
|
61 Blake Watson
|
OL
|
6-6/300
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
66 Solomon Kindley
|
OL
|
6-4/335
|
Junior
|
69 Jamaree Salyer
|
OL
|
6-4/325
|
Sophomore
|
70 Warren McClendon
|
OL
|
6-4/320
|
Freshman
|
71 Andrew Thomas
|
OT
|
6-6/320
|
Junior
|
72 Netori Johnson
|
DT
|
6-4/320
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
74 Ben Cleveland
|
OL
|
6-6/335
|
Junior
|
75 Owen Condon
|
OL
|
6-7/310
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
76 Michail Carter
|
DL
|
6-3/295
|
Junior
|
77 Cade Mays
|
OL
|
6-6/318
|
Sophomore
|
78 D'Marcus Hayes
|
OL
|
6-5/315
|
Senior
|
79 Isaiah Wilson
|
OL
|
6-7/340
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
80 J.T. Dooley
|
WR
|
6-1/184
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
81 Jaylen Johnson
|
WR
|
6-2/192
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
82 Kolby Wyatt
|
Tight end
|
6-4/215
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
84 Walter Grant
|
OLB
|
6-4.245
|
Junior
|
85 Cameron Moore
|
WR
|
5-10/170
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
86 John FitzPatrick
|
TE
|
6-6/230
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
87 Tyler Simmons
|
WR
|
6-0/201
|
Senior
|
88 Ryland Goede
|
TE
|
6-6/240
|
Freshman
|
88 Jaden Hunter
|
ILB
|
6-2/228
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
89 Charlie Woerner
|
TE
|
6-5/245
|
Senior
|
90 Jake Camarda
|
Punter
|
6-2/180
|
Sophomore
|
90 Tramel Walthour
|
DL
|
6-3/280
|
Sophomore
|
92 Justin Young
|
DL
|
6-4/275
|
Junior
|
93 Antonio Poole
|
DL
|
6-2/333
|
Senior
|
94 Michael Barnett
|
DL
|
6-4/304
|
Senior
|
95 Drew Byus
|
K
|
5-9/158
|
Freshman
|
95 Devonte Wyatt
|
DL
|
6-3/301
|
Junior
|
96 Jack Podlesny
|
K
|
6-4/180
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
97 Brooks Buce
|
K
|
6-0/175
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
98 Rodrigo Blankenship
|
K
|
6-1/191
|
Senior
|
99 Jordan Davis
|
DL
|
6-6/330
|
Sophomore