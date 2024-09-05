Zayden Walker is getting an early taste of what his Georgia career will be like.

The Rivals100 prospect has spent most of his career playing an outside linebacker role for Schley County High School. But in his senior season, Walker is playing inside linebacker, the role for which Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann recruited him.

What does Walker think so far?

"I'm very excited, you know, just going ahead and getting the experience I want," Walker said. "Just a little tease of it right now, but I'm very excited about it."