Watching Zamir White go through non-contact drills, you’d never guess that there was anything wrong.

The former five-star running back has no problem doing whatever’s asked of him by position coach Del McGee, whether it is working on run polish or taking part in pass protection drills.

Of course, that’s all White can currently do as he’s recovering from the ACL he tore late last season. However, even with what little they’re able to see, teammates like defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter say they can’t wait until he’s finally cleared to play.

“He’s one of those players who’s just electric, a great athlete,” Ledbetter said. “I’m really excited to see what he can bring to the table.”

He’s not the only one.

White posted video game numbers during his career at Scotland High in Laurinburg, N.C., rushing for over 7,000 yards and 119 career touchdowns before the ACL tear ended his season.

A full recovery is expected, and although head coach Kirby Smart acknowledges that White’s recovery may be a little ahead of schedule, he’s not ready to speculate when he’ll actually be cleared to return.

“To say he’s going to be ready to go in fall camp, I don’t know that,” Smart said prior to the start of spring practice.

With D’Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien returning, the Bulldogs can afford to let White take all the time he needs.

Nevertheless, White – who will be joined by fellow freshman James Cook in May – is already showing his teammates what the fuss was all about.

“He’s shifty, you can see him going through drills and it just looks like he’s home, he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing,” said Ledbetter.

Tight end Isaac Nauta agrees White has a chance to be special.

“You can tell,” Nauta said. “He’s got to be careful with what he does, he’s still rehabbing but you can see he’s got a lot of talent, a lot of upside and is a big, physical kid, too. When he gets up and rolling around it’s going to be fun to see.”

Ledbetter has actually had his eye on White for a while.

“I’ve watched tape. All the guys who come to Georgia, are committed, I like to know who’s going to be my teammate so I try to go out, watch a few clips on them,” Ledbetter said. “I’ll watch a high school game that’s on TV or if a coach is in there scouting somebody I might pop in and say who’s that?”

Count Mecole Hardman – himself a former five-star talent – as someone who can’t wait to see what White is able to do once cleared to play.

“Seeing him out there running and cutting, he’s going good,” Hardman said. “I’m ready to see him healthy after watching what he did in high school. He’s a big, powerful back but he’s got a little wiggle to him. He kind of reminds me of Nick (Chubb) a little bit, but definitely I’m ready to see him. I hope he can be able to go in fall camp.”