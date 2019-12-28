Zachary Evans gives big hint
ORLANDO - Five-star running back Zachary Evans had been rumored to be going to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M over the last six months. He confirmed on Saturday at the Under Armour All-Americ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news