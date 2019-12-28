News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 20:38:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Zachary Evans gives big hint

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
Staff
@SmallwoodTrent

ORLANDO - Five-star running back Zachary Evans had been rumored to be going to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M over the last six months. He confirmed on Saturday at the Under Armour All-Americ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}