NASHVILLE - Zach Arnett admitted that he probably disappointed the late Mike Leach at SEC Media Days.

For one, Mississippi State's head coach wore a tie. Arnett's opening statement also ran about five minutes, a stark contrast to Leach's seven-word statement to kick things off last year.

But Arnett hopes to make Leach proud in another way - by keeping the Mississippi State program true to its roots on the field.

"It's been acknowledged for a long time in this league," Arnett said. "When you line up against Mississippi State, you'd better pack your lunchbox and hard hat because it's going to be a physical game. That's what Mike Leach wanted."

The Bulldogs ran Leach's famed Air Raid offense over the past three seasons. But Arnett said he's currently more focused on his team having winning characteristics than worrying about the scheme.

New offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay shares a similar view. When Arnett asked Barbay during his interview what his offense would look like, Barbay gave a perfect answer.

"When I asked that question the response was, I can't tell you that until we figure out who the best 11 players are," Arnett said. "That was refreshing to hear that level of humility because that's how I was brought up in this business. The guys I learned from on the other side of the ball were right. You don't determine what your scheme is on defense, who you line up there, until you figure out who your best players are. Ultimately that's the job of a coach, get your best 11 players on the field."

As for Arnett, he is relinquishing the task of calling the defense to defensive coordinator Matt Brock. As with the offense, Arnett is waiting until the best players are determined before deciding what the defense will look like.

While Leach is gone, his presence is still felt around the Bulldog program. They still use his offensive concepts, as do many modern offenses, and utter some of his sayings around the facility on a daily basis.

This year begins a new era in Starkville. Arnett hopes to keep things rolling as his predecessor did.

"We keep it pretty simple and common sense in our football building," Arnett said. "As we approach training camp, let's go to work, then let's line up, let's roll the ball out there and play a football game, and may the best team win."