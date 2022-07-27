Yazeed Haynes flips from Penn State to Georgia

Four-star Class of 2023 wide receiver Yazeed Haynes has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.

Haynes, hailing from Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has been committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions since June 12. Georgia offered Haynes on June 23. Bryan McClendon offered Haynes as the wide receiver coach, but McClendon is not the original connection here.

Haynes was committed to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights from March 23 of this year to May 24. Georgia defensive back coach Fran Brown was at Rutgers when the Scarlett Knights first began to recruit Haynes in the summer of 2021.

Since that point in time, Haynes's recruitment has taken off and the prospect vaulted up the Class of 2023 rankings. Haynes was an unranked three-star before the 6-foot-1 receiver began to show off game-breaking speed on the camp circuit beginning in January of this year. At the Under Armour All-American combine, the Rivals Camp Series, and a Penn State camp, Haynes impressed. Our colleges at the Penn State Rivals site Nittany Nation reported that Haynes ran an official 4.39 forty yard at an on-campus camp for James Franklin's program.

Georgia is flipping yet another former Penn State commit in Haynes. Haynes is the second in this cycle alone, following Class of 2023 offensive lineman Joshua Miller. Georgia flipped Devin Willock very late in the Class of 2020 recruiting cycle after the hiring of Matt Luke. Most famously, Georgia flipped Justin Fields in the Class of 2018.

Haynes becomes the eighteenth overall commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2023. The commitment of Haynes adds 114 points to No. 4 ranked Georgia's total in the Class of 2023 team rankings and draws UGA closer to the Texas Longhorns at the No. 3 spot.

Haynes is the second receiver to commit to Georgia in the Class of 2023. Haynes joins fellow four-star and Rivals250 wide out Raymond Cottrell as a UGA pledge. Georgia is likely to take four or five receivers in the class as a whole. Anthony Evans III, Tyler Williams, Jalen Hale, and Hykeem Williams are all still being recruited heavily by Georgia as well.