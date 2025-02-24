Fourteen former Bulldogs look to shine at NFL Combine

The professional football dreams of 14 former Georgia football players take a step closer to reality when the NFL Combine kicks off this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Players arrive today before engaging in countless team interviews and media sessions, culminating in on-field workouts set to begin Thursday.

The schedule and Georgia players taking part are as follows:

• Thursday - Kickers, defensive line, and linebackers: Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse, Smael Mondon, Jalon Walker, Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

• Friday – Defensive backs and tight ends: Malaki Starks.

• Saturday – Running backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers: Trevor Etienne, Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith.

• Sunday – Offensive Line: Jared Wilson, Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild, Xavier Truss.

Athletes have the option to take part in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, and 60-yard shuttle, along with other position-centric drills.

Fans can follow along on the NFL Network, or on your computer to keep up with the live results.

UGASports will be on hand in Indianapolis to bring you interviews with all 14 Bulldog participants.

Four of the participants will be making their second appearance in front of the 32 NFL teams.

Mondon, Ingram-Dawkins, Etienne and Smith each took part in the week-long Senior Bowl festivities in Mobile, Alabama back in late January.

Former Georgia safety Dan Jackson also participated in the Senior Bowl, but did not receive an invitation to the NFL Combine. He, along with the rest of his former teammates, will have another opportunity when Georgia hosts its annual Pro Day next month.

For Mondon, this week’s Combine will be another chance to show teams he has what it takes to be a three-down player in the NFL.

“I wanted to show them how I can play in the box and how I can be a run stopper as well and not just a third down and cover type of guy,” said Mondon, who hopes to be a Day 2 selection in the April draft.

“They have a boatload of dudes,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah told reporters last week. “Jalon Walker is one of my favorite players to study. He's got the versatility to play off the ball, on the ball. I think he's got a chance to be a special pass rusher.”

Although it’s unclear if the reigning Butkus Award winner will take part in all the events due to some minor injuries, Walker has a chance to open the eyes of the 32 teams even more than he already has.

“I know he's been nursing some things. I anticipate that when you see him run if he does decide to run, he can run in the 4.4s. He has legit explosive bursts. He plays with a ton of energy. He's a tone-setter,” Jeremiah said. “I see he plays with energy and passion. He plays fast. He's physical. And then when you talk to the coaches at Georgia and they say, this guy is rare, off-the-charts intangibles, leadership. He took over a couple of games, the Texas game at Texas, that was a statement there. I think he's a lock to go in the top 10.”

Jeremiah also projects Williams and Starks to go in the first round.

For others, this week’s Combine will be a prime opportunity to improve their stock and show teams they may be better than what some initially believe.

Ratledge, Truss, and Fairchild are three prime examples.

“I thought Wilson was on a different tier personally than the rest of them,” Jeremiah said. “But they're all going to get picked.”