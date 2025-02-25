The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'Commitment is still strong'

Here is the Feb. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Wyman's commitment is still strong

Safety Jontavius Wyman is still listening to other programs when it comes to his recruitment. While he's pledged to Georgia, Wyman said USC and Miami are the two teams next in line.

However, Wyman reiterated that is commitment to Georgia is strong.

"I'm standing on all ten (toes) about it," Wyman said. "Commitment is still strong, I'm still committed."

Helping matters is the fact that head coach Kirby Smart has been telling Wyman just how important he would be to the program's recruiting class of 2026.

"He’s really just telling me that I’m a top priority to the program," Wyman said. "He can't wait to have me up there on campus, things like that."

Bolden keeps recruiting McCoy

Safety KJ Bolden is doing his part to recruit Buford safety Nassir McCoy to Georgia.

While the family members have communicated about Georgia with one another, McCoy said Bolden's presence on the field as a freshman was big to him.

"KJ was out there balling, playing as many snaps as he did," McCoy said. "He started a couple of games with his face on the jumbotron. It was like he was just living a UGA athlete's dream."

McCoy also shared the advice Bolden gave him about playing for Georgia.

"It's not a hard place to be, but when you come there, you have to work," McCoy said of Bolden's message. "The type of person you have to be to go to UGA is different. You have to be different mentally. You have to be a killer. It's a kill-or-be-killed mentality."

Also on UGASports

Fourteen former Bulldogs will look to shine at the NFL combine.

Recruiting rumor mill: Visits are coming into focus as spring football nears.

Georgia-Florida basketball preview.



Close-up look at Georgia's helmet technology