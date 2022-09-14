News More News
X's & fOes: A busted play and a dangerous one

Brent Rollins • UGASports
Analyst
@BrentRollinsPhD

Georgia dominated Samford, but not in the fashion many expected. While not much can be truly learned in games like this given the simplicity with which the Bulldogs operated, there are a couple of issues with two early plays that might come up later.

3rd & 3 at the Samford 5 yard line — opening drive 

Kenny McIntosh is stuffed short of the line to gain.
On third-and-three on the opening drive, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken chose to go straight ahead with the football. Why was the play unsuccessful? Let's examine.

Samford with six defenders to the strength of the formation.
