Senior defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was arrested and jailed Tuesday night on misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing and property damage.

He was booked into the Clarke-County jail at 11:35 p.m. with a bond set at $1,500. As of 8 a.m., he remained in jail, according to the ACC online jail logs.

“I’m disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement.” This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way.”

Wyatt played a key role for Georgia on its defensive line last fall, seeing action in all 14 games, including a start in the Bulldogs’ Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.

Wyatt is one of three senior defensive linemen returning for the Bulldogs this fall, joining defensive end Malik Herring and Julian Rochester and is being counted on to play a major role in Georgia’s defensive line rotation this fall.

Georgia begins spring practice on March 18.

According to the report by UGA police released to UGASports, officers responded to a call at McWhorter Hall on Friday, Feb. 21, of a disturbance involving a male and female.

Upon arrival, officers spotted the two individuals - the female and Wyatt. the female was stopped, but the male - identified as Wyatt - began walking at a faster pace into nearby Vandiver Hall. Wyatt, however, did return, and was questioned by police.

The report stated that the pair told police that the two had been in a verbal altercation. During the argument, the female left Wyatt's room in Vandiver Hall and returned to her room in McWhorter.

Wyatt followed behind and kicked her exterior apartment door multiple times from the hallway, damaging the door and forcing it open.

Information gathered during the information showed a pattern of cohabitation for the female and Wyatt, which resulted in the incident being a Family Violence incident. After all on-scene investigation was completed, both the female and Wyatt were released pending the completion of the follow-up investigation. Neither party indicated they were in fear for their safety.

The value of the door was estimated at less than $500 by housing staff.

Wyatt was subsequently notified of the warrant for his arrest Monday afternoon.