News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 10:42:55 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Xavier Worthy sees recruitment take off

Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

The coronavirus travel ban has not stopped Xavier Worthy from landing some of the biggest offers possible - and they seem to just keep coming in for him in recent days.Alabama and Georgia offered i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}