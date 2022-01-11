With title on line, Georgia's special defense delivers again

As they've done all season, the Bulldogs answered the call. Georgia stifled Alabama on its final two drives to secure the 33-18 championship-clinching victory.

The Bulldogs took the field in the fourth quarter clinging to a one-point lead. With 8:09 remaining in Monday night's national championship game, a unit hailed all season as one of the best in history stared destiny in the face.

The numbers for Georgia have been eye-popping on defense all year long. The group entered tonight leading the nation in most major defensive categories and suffocated opponents throughout the season.

Georgia's players felt they had special capabilities over the summer. Even aside from the practices and workouts, the team developed a cohesive bond through "skull sessions" that have been referenced all year.

"Just seeing them work and seeing them come to work every day just inspired me, inspired other teammates, pulled us all together because we worked so hard for this, and coming at the end of this game and seeing the result, it makes it all worth it," senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis said. "We knew we was going to be special from the jump."

The Bulldogs played well through the first three quarters. They limited Alabama's explosive plays and held the Crimson Tide to field goals in the red zone.

"There were multiple times we had huge stops in the red zone, and our defensive staff did a tremendous job," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "We felt really confident going into the game that if we wouldn't give up explosives from 50 and 60, we get them tackled, even Kelee's play, he runs a guy down and tackles him, we are going to stop him in the red area, because they can't run it."

After a Stetson Bennett fumble, however, Georgia allowed its first touchdown to go down 18-13 in the fourth quarter.

The group retook the field after Georgia reclaimed a 19-18 lead. They knew a national championship, at that point, came down to them.

"We talked about putting it on our shoulders and it being on us," junior linebacker Nakobe Dean said. "We knew when we took the lead, we knew that if they don't score no more, they don't win. That's the only thing that was going through our mind."

In the biggest moment of the season, Georgia's elite defense forced a three-and-out. The next time they took the field, they led by eight.

Georgia's season started with a pick-6 by safety Christopher Smith against Clemson. It ended with a drought-snapping, championship-claiming 79-yard interception return for a touchdown by redshirt freshman corner Kelee Ringo.

The group that had led the team all season long bowed its neck one more time when it mattered most.

"Everybody was just like, Stay composed, and we knew we had to put the team on our back at that time and just stay grounded and keep going, because we knew what we came here for," junior defensive lineman Travon Walker said. "We just had to stay down and put the team on our back."