With the transfer portal set to open, Georgia is checking its list

With the 10-day spring transfer portal window set to open on Wednesday, college football programs are getting their shopping lists ready.

That includes Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Although it’s unclear what current Bulldogs may want to jump in, sources tell UGASports that Smart and his staff will concentrate on several key positions they’d like to fortify for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

Per SEC rules, players who enter the portal during the spring period will not be eligible to play in-conference for the 2025 season and would have to sit out a year.

“There’s nobody that loves that rule more than the teams outside the SEC. I mean, they love that rule,” Smart said. “But again, if kids want to be here, we're going to have them here. I hope I get to keep my entire roster and go play the whole year with my entire roster. If we don't, then we'll get somebody that wants to. I mean, there are tons of kids that want to be at the University of Georgia. I'm worried about the ones that want to be here, not the ones that don't."

Edge, defensive line, and cornerback are believed to be tops on Georgia’s shopping list.

If the season were to start today, Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson would be the only outside linebackers with actual game experience after the graduation of Chaz Chambliss and Damon Wilson’s transfer to Missouri.

Youth is also a big deal on the defensive front.

The Bulldogs lose Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Mykel Williams, with only a handful of players at the position with considerable experience to fall back on.

At corner, Smart never feels he has enough talent, so keep an eye on the position there.

Two other positions to possibly keep an eye on include offensive tackle and perhaps quarterback, considering the Bulldogs did make overtures to Fernando Mendoza, formerly of Cal, and DeShawn Purdy of Charlotte. Mendoza ultimately signed with Indiana, with Purdy matriculating to Wake Forest.

Currently, the quarterback pickings are slim.

Georgia will not be going after the recent Tennessee defection, Nico Iamaleava. Otherwise, there’s not currently a ton of options.

According to the Rivals’ transfer tracker, the highest-ranked available uncommitted quarterback other than Iamaleava, is actually former Bulldog Jaden Rashada, who sits 26th on the list at the position to enter the portal.

However, fortunately for Georgia and other programs, more quality players are expected to enter the portal soon.

Former Stanford corner Julian Neal and former South Carolina edge player Will Gregory, who announced he would enter the portal Wednesday morning, are among the players intending to enter who could peak Georgia's interest.

Stay tuned.