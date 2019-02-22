After losing games in the manner they have over the past few weeks, one would think Georgia basketball coaches and players would be numb to the defeats as they’ve continued to mount.

Not so, says head coach Tom Crean.

“I hope not, I don’t think so, because I don’t think you’d improve,” Crean said Friday. “I think you wouldn’t see improvement if that was happening.”

Make no mistake. Losses definitely sting, no more so than Wednesday’s 68-67 loss to Mississippi State.

“The other night was very, very tough. I’ll be honest with you, we’ve had some others that disappointed me that wasn’t talked a lot about in the locker room and I’ve addressed those things because that’s all part of building a standard, too,” Crean said. “It’s most important how they feel during the game, that’s when you want them to do something about it, but you can’t just let it go that quick. They don’t have to necessarily treat it like coaches. I learned a long time ago that not everybody’s going to be built that way, but you can’t just let it go like that.”

By now, you know the story.

With 0.5 seconds left, officials ruled that Bulldog Jordan Harris fouled Quinndary Weatherspoon, sending the talented guard to the line to try and win the game.

As Weatherspoon released his first attempt, missing its mark, a fan tossed a Bulldog beanie stuffed toy, resulting in a technical foul. Weatherspoon sank the free throw before intentionally missing the second as the final buzzer sounded.

The SEC later released a statement saying the officials were not obligated to issue a warning before calling the technical, although as it turned out, that wasn’t Crean’s biggest complaint.

“It is what it is. The fact of the matter, at the end of the game, when you look at the views of the tape, if there was a foul it was committed by the Mississippi State screener pushing Jordan into the shooter,” Crean said. “Jordan, to my views, I thought he got the ball. But it is what it is. It’s not going to change the result. All you can do is spend more time thinking and talking about something that’s really not going to change anything. It’s disappointing in the way that it turned out that’s what it is and we have to move on.”

When senior guard Turtle Jackson was asked about the “stuffed animal,” he mistakenly thought a reporter was asking about Valentines Day, asking “How did you know I bought a stuffed animal?”

After a good laugh was had by all, Jackson tried to paint a positive picture.

“We took it in a positive way because we were able to see from the first half to the second half how much we improved,” Jackson said. “We’re not really worried about that. Things happen all the time. You just have to deal with it.”

Although it was unclear initially threw the toy, Georgia officials were able to learn the identity of the student and banned him from attending Bulldog sporting events for an indefinite amount of time.

“I think the young man feels bad, and it was a mistake,” Crean said. “It’s like anything else. I absolutely love our fans, we’re breaking a single season attendance record soon, it just happened. You just move on, but as far as explanations or anything, it is what it is right now.”

NOTE: Georgia needs 5,888 fans to set a new school attendance record for basketball.



