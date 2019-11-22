News More News
With in-state ties and offer in hand, TE Michael Trigg sets UGA visit

The Bulldogs are staying active in the Sunshine State, and one of their most recent offers is paying off in short order, as three-star Tampa, Fla. tight end Michael Trigg is set to see Athens.

"It meant a lot (to get that offer) because that's where I was born originally," Trigg said. "I'll probably be at the game this weekend."

