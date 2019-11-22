With in-state ties and offer in hand, TE Michael Trigg sets UGA visit
The Bulldogs are staying active in the Sunshine State, and one of their most recent offers is paying off in short order, as three-star Tampa, Fla. tight end Michael Trigg is set to see Athens.
"It meant a lot (to get that offer) because that's where I was born originally," Trigg said. "I'll probably be at the game this weekend."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news