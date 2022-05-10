One of Georgia's top quarterback targets in 2024 is now off the board.

Dylan Raiola committed to Ohio State on Monday night. The Bulldogs had been one of the top contenders, but the Arizona prospect instead pledged to the Buckeyes.

As with seemingly everything else in the recruiting world, Georgia's 2024 quarterback pursuit will be influenced by 2023 five-star Arch Manning's decision. But with that still pending, here's a look at who the Bulldogs will be focusing on in the 2024 cycle.