The redshirt sophomore from Miami tweeted out the news Monday morning.

Change Is Inevitable and I want to personally thank my coaches and the fans as well.... Newt Checking Out ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/uT1s7cIZRU

A former four-star performer, Wilson was making big strides as a freshman during the spring of 2018 before tearing his ACL.

Although he missed the entire 2018 regular season, Wilson would make his debut in Georgia’s loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl, making four tackles, including one for loss and a pass breakup.

Last year, Wilson saw action in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, including starts at Star against Notre Dame and Kentucky,

It was the game against the Fighting Irish that saw Wilson intercept his first career pass to help stop a key drive. He missed last year’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor due to injury.

Wilson was expected to contend for playing time at Star this fall, along with Mark Webb and Tyrique Stephenson.

The Bulldogs are currently going through pre-camp workouts before the official start of Fall practice set to begin August 6.

Georgia is still over the limit on scholarship numbers. Walk-on running back Anthony Summey and walk-on wide receiver Ty James also added their names to the Transfer Portal.