With 14 minutes to go in the fourth quarter of the 2003 Sugar Bowl, receiver Terrence Edwards caught an 11-yard pass to keep a drive alive. With Georgia up by 10, this play converted a first down early in a drive that resulted in a field goal that ultimately gave the Bulldogs a 26-13 victory.

Those 11 yards gave Edwards 1,004 for the season. This marked the first season that statistics from bowl games counted toward individual totals, and his yardage helped push Edwards into the quadruple digits.

Believe it or not, that’s the only time a Georgia receiver has gone for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

Brice Hunter (970 yards in 1993) and A.J. Green (963 in 2008) came the closest to also topping 1,000 yards. Otherwise, 1,000 receiving yards has been an exceptionally rare feat in Georgia history.

Here’s how Georgia compares with the rest of the SEC in this category

•Alabama and Florida: 11 receivers at 1,000 yards or more.

•LSU and Missouri: nine receivers at 1,000 yards or more.

•Tennessee: eight receivers at 1,000 yards or more.

•Texas A&M and Vanderbilt: six receivers at 1,000 yards or more.

•Mississippi, Kentucky and South Carolina: five receivers at 1,000 yards or more.

•Arkansas: three receivers at 1,000 yards or more.

•Auburn and Mississippi State: two receivers at 1,000 yards or more.

That leaves Georgia, sitting idly by with only Edwards—who needed that fourth-quarter, postseason catch to reach the milestone.

In addition to Hunter and Green, Georgia has seen its share of talented receivers come through the program, including Lindsay Scott, Andre Hastings, Hines Ward, Fred Gibson, Reggie Brown, Mohamed Massaquoi, Tavarres King, Chris Conley, Malcolm Mitchell, Javon Wims, Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman, and Riley Ridley.

It’s quite astonishing that only one Bulldog has topped 1,000 yards.

Historically, Georgia has been a run-first program with no shortage of blistering backs. When the Bulldogs reached the College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2017 season, the offense was led by a one-two punch from Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. The passing game took second billing to the backfield.

That trend is changing a bit as Georgia’s offense opens up under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is entering his second season with the university. Last year, Georgia started three different quarterbacks, with JT Daniels taking the reins over the final four games of the year. He averaged 307.8 passing yards per game which, extrapolated over a 13-game season, would come out to just over 4,000 yards. That would set a Georgia single-season passing record and would surely give someone a chance to join Edwards as a 1,000-yard receiver.

Prior to his injury, George Pickens would have been the odds-on favorite to top 1,000 yards. Without Pickens, here are some odds as to who could potentially become Georgia’s second-ever 1,000-yard receiver.