Defensive back Bryce Thornton's recruitment is packed with Georgia connections.

His father Bruce played football at Georgia. His mother Tiaunna Briggans also went to school in Athens and played on the women's basketball team. Both know Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

But it's Will Muschamp, the former Bulldog who then coached at two of the school's top rivals in Florida and South Carolina, who earned Georgia a place among Thornton's top five schools.