Many of you probably watched the NBA Finals and saw the Golden State Warriors finally succumb to the weight of significant injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. However, they still had the ball with 10 seconds to go, only down one point, and a shot to force a Game 7. A beautifully designed play got Steph Curry a good look for a three. He missed.

It happens to even the best athletes.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has been stellar in his first two years in Athens. The traditional numbers he’s posted in leading the Dawgs to a 24-5 record put him in rarefied air among college signal callers for a QB’s first two years. However, much like Steph Curry did in Game 6, there have been a few times when a big play has been there for the taking and Fromm has been off or just missed.

As we look ahead to a 2019 campaign that features potential opponents Clemson and Alabama with their own returning star QBs, the number one question facing the Bulldogs is can Jake Fromm make that final shot? Can he continue his progression, reach another level and lead a talented, yet unproven receiving corps back to the top of the college football rankings?

At Pro Football Focus (www.pff.com), we grade every player on every play of every game. We now have all 32 NFL teams and more than 60 college programs as clients. The mountains of data available to assess and predict player performance is astounding. Let’s examine Fromm’s first two seasons through the PFF lens and see where 2019 needs to be different.

First, let’s look at the grades. Here are Fromm’s PFF grades in some of the different areas we track:



