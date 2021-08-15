Wideout injuries force Dawgs to explore down the depth chart

With George Pickens sidelined and an uncertain status for Arik Gilbert, it’s certainly understandable why fans are suddenly feeling apprehensive about Georgia’s receiving corps with the opener against Clemson now less than three weeks away.

Add in the fact that Dominick Blaylock (knee) still is not cleared, along with Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson still on the mend, this isn’t quite the scenario Kirby Smart was hoping for.

So, let’s examine the situation and focus on who the Bulldogs do have.

We’ll start with Burton and Jackson.

UGASports reported last week that Burton was wearing a protective boot after suffering an ankle injury on the first day of practice.

Smart confirmed that during Saturday’s Zoom session. The question now, is how much longer will be out?

"Jermaine got a sprained ankle in either the first or second practice. It was just a sprained ankle, and it was a tough one for him. He has worked hard. He has been in rehab,” Smart said. “He is running in a straight line, he is cutting, he is doing walkthroughs, and he is getting all of the reps. He has just not been able to go 100 percent.”

Although the exact extent of the ankle sprain is unclear, Burton has been at practice and, per sources, will be ready for the opener as he is still running routes.

The same is true for Jackson, who underwent minor offseason knee surgery. Although Smart’s prediction during SEC Media Days that Jackson would be ready for the start of fall camp, it does not appear he will be sidelined much longer.

“We knew it would be slow coming back into camp, but Kearis is doing things. He did 7-on-7. He is catching punts,” Smart said. “He is out there going in a black shirt. We will work with him more this week, and we hope to do the same with Jermaine. He should be back with a quick turnover."

So, who else?

With Burton and Jackson still on the sideline, the duo of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Adonai Mitchell have been front and center.

A former four-star, Rosemy-Jacksaint was just starting to come into his own until he broke his ankle while catching a touchdown pass last year against Florida. At 6-foot-2 and 195, the Pompano Beach, Florida, native has taken advantage of the opportunity and is set to play an important role.

Mitchell also continues to impress. The true freshman first introduced himself to Georgia fans at the G-Day game when he led all receivers with seven catches for 105 yards.

Track star Arian Smith obviously has the speed coaches covet on the perimeter, while redshirt freshman Justin Robinson, Jaylen Johnson and Ladd McConkey are three other players offensive coordinator Todd Monken touched on last week.

“AD (Adonai) Mitchell, we think is going to be a tremendous player here. You know Arian Smith has a unique skill set that can really run, he is developing other aspects of his game, he is really quick and twitchy,” Monken said. “He is not somebody who is a straight run track guy- but he is developing his traits and there are days where you see flashes. I think Justin Robinson has improved dramatically. I think Jaylen Johnson is going to add to add to that group. Ladd McConkey has made some plays. So, you lose one guy, and it is what it is, the other guys get a chance to step up and that is why you recruit players that have talent.”

Smart admits the injuries at wideout have not helped.

“I would have said this year if we were perfectly healthy that we would have been ahead offensively than we were defensively, but some of the injuries have forced some guys up,” Smart said. “Like what Adonai Mitchell has had to do this fall camp and spring, to what Jermaine Burton was going through last year. We’re trying to go through some of those same growing pains with a lot of those young guys at wideout, but I never feel ahead. I certainly don’t think you feel ahead as a head coach. I do think there is a time where you can dial back the reigns and get other guys ready and be smart for other guys that have played two or three years.”