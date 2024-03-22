Transitions are not always easy.

But according to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, the move from former co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Will Muschamp to new coach Travaris Robinson has been a seamless one

“That was a really easy transition,” Smart said. “I thought he (Muschamp) handled it very well."

Smart certainly understands why Muschamp, now a defensive analyst, asked to take a step back.

Family.

"Will came and talked to me. It was really important that he continues to be a major factor in his son's (Whit Muschamp) life,” Smart said. “He spent a lot of time around young men in this profession. He has developed a lot of really good players. He has shaped a lot of boys into men. He has a lot of great relationships from the places he has coached. He has players from Florida, Auburn, and South Carolina who reach out to him all the time, and whom he's really good friends with. He spent a lot of time developing those kids”

Now, it’s Muschamp’s turn to help his youngest son do the same.

If you follow recruiting, then Whit Muschamp’s name may be familiar. He signed a scholarship with Vanderbilt, where he’s currently a freshman with the Commodores.

“He wants to be able to see his son. He wants to be able to watch his (oldest son Jackson Muschamp) develop and play,” Smart said. “He got to see that firsthand with Jackson here, who did a tremendous job for us. Every day, coach Muschamp got to go on the practice field and be with his son. I can only imagine what that felt like for him. It's that satisfaction of seeing his son each day. Now he has Whit, who has an opportunity to go to Vanderbilt and play. He wants to be a factor in his life and be with him.”

Having Robinson able to step in made the change easier than it might ordinarily have been.

A veteran figure in the SEC, Robinson has enjoyed success everywhere he’s been, including his recent stint at Alabama.

“We got tons of value in our SEC footprint. Recruiting value, football knowledge, leader of men anywhere he has coached, and the players trust him and enjoy him,” Smart said. “He's been nothing but an asset for us, in terms of knowledge and also in terms of relationships. We will get a great benefit from (Robinson) coming, and we'll get a huge benefit from Coach Muschamp remaining part of our program to help us."