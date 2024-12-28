Why KJ Bolden is ready for his first College Football Playoff

KJ Bolden isn't a freshman anymore.

That might technically be his designation on Georgia's roster and in the academic world of Athens. But as far as his defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is concerned, the former five-star safety has graduated beyond normal first-year status.

"Nobody gets to Georgia without being a really good athlete," Schumann said. "But I think sometimes that confidence, the experience, the game slowing down, people like to say that. As that happens, guys take the next step. And I think throughout the course of the year, the game slowed down a bit for him and he's made some huge plays for us."

Schumann's last press conference happened in August. At the time, Bolden was just a hyped freshman who had people wondering if he could see the field this fall.

Much has happened since then.

Bolden has played in all 13 of Georgia's games, making a pair of starts. His 54 total tackles place Bolden fifth on the team. He has also registered two tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.

"There's nothing that can simulate being out there in live games, lights everywhere, cameras, packed stadiums," Schumann said. "I just think his poise and his composure in those moments has grown as he's gained experience. He's obviously a talented individual and he's earned the right to be out there. But he's made some really big plays and I think he's just a calmer demeanor."

That calm demeanor is about to be put to the test again.

Bolden will get his first taste of the College Football Playoff when Georgia faces Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl on January 1. He will play in a major role for the Bulldogs as they look to slow down Riley Leonard and the Fighting Irish.

The official Sugar Bowl roster will list Bolden as a freshman. But Georgia safety Malaki Starks, Bolden's running mate in the secondary, doesn't see him that way.

Starks played a big role as a freshman safety on Georgia's 2022 national championship team. He knows just the message to give Bolden heading into the Sugar Bowl.

"Just keep playing how you've been playing," Starks said. "You don't got to change anything. You don't got to do anything special. Just be you. You are special. Just go out there and play your ball."