On March 13, the NCAA returned recruiting to a dead period, eliminating in-person contact between member institutions and prospective student-athletes. The cessation of recruiting visits has affected every college football program in the country, but it has affected some more than others. Today we take a look at which SEC teams are most and least affected by the recruiting visit shut down. MORE: What Big Ten teams will be most affected?



MOST IMPACTED

MISSISSIPPI STATE

There is a new chief in Starkville, and with most of February being a dead period, Mike Leach has not had much time to dive in, host recruits, build face-to-face relationships and start to shape his first class at Mississippi State. This is a very tough time for Leach and his staff. Not only is he and his team missing out on spring practice, but recruiting is taking a major hit. The Bulldogs will be trying to catch up once things get back to normal, whenever that may be.

OLE MISS

Lane Kiffin hasn’t landed his first 2021 commitment yet as the head coach of Ole Miss. Yes, the Rebels sit with three commits in this class, but all three committed to the program before Kiffin took over. He had visitors scheduled through the end of March and then things were quickly canceled due to the NCAA ruling.

Like all staffs, those in Oxford are still communicating with top targets, but when you have a new staff come in any year, the spring is critical in recruiting. This lost time could make it for a difficult time for those in Oxford over the summer when they have to juggle recruiting and the team.

LEAST IMPACTED

FLORIDA

Florida already has 14 players in the fold and another couple of prospects on commit watch, so Dan Mullen’s class won’t be gutted by the national crisis. In fact, UF is as close to finished with 2021 as any school in the country. Add in the fact that Florida State is going through a coaching change while Miami is coming off of a disappointing season under a new head coach, and it seems logical that Sunshine State-based players wanting to stay in state are drawn to the area’s only stable Power Five team.

ALABAMA

When talking to most recruits these days, they say “Alabama is Alabama”, so although it is tough times for all schools on the recruiting trail right now due to the restrictions, the Crimson Tide will be just fine. The top targets know who they are, Nick Saban and his staff have been using FaceTime often since face-to-face visits were halted, and you will see Alabama still pick up their high profile commits this cycle.

GEORGIA