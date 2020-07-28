In this series, we introduce you to the top returning players from Georgia's 2020 opponents, based on PFF grades. This article focuses on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina upset Georgia in 2019, but only won three other games in an overall underwhelming season. The Gamecocks must now deal with attrition after losing playmakers like Javon Kinlaw and Bryan Edwards. Will Muschamp and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have a difficult task in front of them.