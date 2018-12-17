CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



BEHIND THE SCENES: Quavaris Crouch's latest visit to Tennessee With the start of the Early Signing Period just days away, recruiting classes across the country are beginning to take their final shape. Some hauls stack up better than others, however, and Rivals.com now has a look at both ends of the spectrum. Below are there programs that should be excited about the week to come and three that should be decidedly less so. MORE SIGNING DAY: Farrell's 10 bold predictions | Five players who could flip

THREE PROGRAMS THAT SHOULD BE EXCITED

GEORGIA Georgia's impressive recruiting run under Kirby Smart rolls on, as the Bulldogs enter the Early Signing Period with the nation’s third-ranked class and the top average star ranking. Five-stars Clay Webb and Nolan Smith headline the UGA class and are both expected to sign this week. Georgia should sign the majority of its class during the upcoming window, which becomes more impressive when you consider it is still in play for five-stars Trey Sanders and Evan Neal. Even if Smart and company miss out on both, however, the week ahead should be a monumental one for the program.

OKLAHOMA Oklahoma expects nearly its entire class to make things official this week, which should excite Sooner fans to no end. OU currently has the No. 5 class when it comes to average star ranking and the No. 10 haul overall. If everything goes according to plan, OU will have an extremely beneficial Early Signing Period, as EJ Ndoma-Ogar seems to be the only committed prospect on the fence about signing. Of course, there’s always the possibility for a surprise or two in the world of recruitment but it’s hard to imagine the week ahead turning out to be anything but positive for Lincoln Riley’s program.

THREE PROGRAMS THAT SHOULDN'T BE EXCITED

ILLINOIS The Illini have just 10 total commits and an average star ranking under 3.0. That sort of recruiting haul is bad news for a program coming off a 4-8 season. Illinois has not been to the postseason since 2014, and current head coach Lovie Smith is 9-27 in his three seasons at the helm. Illinois landed a solid recruiting class a year ago, but it looks as though repeating that success will be difficult. The team’s current haul ranks 13th in the Big Ten, leaving little reason for celebration in Champaign.

KANSAS STATE Nobody knows how the Chris Klieman era at K-State will unfold, but that doesn’t change the fact that Wildcat fans don’t have much of a reason to be excited by this week’s Early Signing Period. Not only do the Wildcats have just seven players ranked higher than two-stars committed, but Klieman remains the head coach at North Dakota State until he coaches the program in the FCS title game on Jan. 5. Klieman and his still-developing staff will see the player pool narrow when the signing period closes, making salvaging the 2019 class a bit more difficult. K-State’s class is currently ranked last among Power Five programs.