Arik Gilbert Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The state of Georgia is loaded again with talent in the 2020 class. There are already three five-stars in this class and a dozen in the Rivals100. Some at the top have already committed, but what does that really mean in recruiting today? We take a look at the top 10 in Georgia and give you the latest in their recruitment here.

The Buzz: Gilbert is one of the most talked about prospects in the country. Since he was a freshman, he has a buzz around him. If he hasn’t been dominating at 7-on-7 events recently, then he has been on visits to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee. He has talked about Oklahoma as a school of interest and Clemson as well. Gilbert’s plan is to commit over the summer and Tennessee has been trending somewhat behind the scenes the last couple of months, but Georgia still seems like the team to beat today.

The Buzz: This one could still go a few different ways. Auburn is in this for sure, but right now, it seems to be a Clemson—Georgia battle for the top spot. Murphy can go where he wants. The Tigers could have a slight edge right now with a decision likely coming in August. Jaylen McCollough committed to Tennessee at a pep rally before game one last August and Murphy is looking to announce his decision the same way as of today. No visits are scheduled at this time, but he will likely spend time at Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and a few others leading up to his decision.

The Buzz: Hinton is committed to Stanford and he is not one we expect to look around. It came down to Michigan, the school Christopher Hinton, his brother signed with in December and Stanford with the Cardinal winning out.

The Buzz: Jones has been committed to Georgia for 10-plus months, but he appears to be far from done. Auburn and South Carolina are two schools he is taking a strong look at and others are likely to receive visits. It seems like he is still fairly strong in his commitment to Georgia at this time.

The Buzz: Not too long ago, Alabama was trending for Ratledge, but with all the coaching moves in Tuscaloosa, specifically Brent Key leaving for Georgia Tech, the Crimson Tide have slid down the list. Tennessee, the school Ratledge grew up a big fan of living in Tennessee has made the biggest move. Georgia has stayed steady, and most feel the Bulldogs are the school with the edge due to the connection with Sam Pittman. The next couple of months will be big as Ratledge takes a few more visits and closes in on a decision. The Vols have made the strongest push in recent weeks.

The Buzz: South Carolina seems to be the school recruiting Bigsby the hardest right now and after multiple visits to Columbia, the Gamecocks are considered the school to beat. Alabama had him on campus last week and the Crimson Tide are in this too. Auburn and Georgia are two others to keep an eye on. Each visit is important because Bigsby is planning to commit before his senior season. He is a versatile athlete who wants to play offense, so with South Carolina targeting him at running back, that helps their case as well.

The Buzz: Webb doesn’t say too much about favorites, but the school with the most buzz around it, and it has been for some time, it Auburn. His father attended Auburn, so the Tigers have been on his radar for quite some time. Alabama recently had him on campus. Clemson is very much involved. He wants to check out Ohio State and Oklahoma as well. Webb is a wanted man, and if there is a school trending today, it would have to be Auburn. A commitment over the summer was the plan, but Webb now says he may take more time.

The Buzz: Bailey committed to Tennessee late in November and he has been a vocal leader for the UT 2020 class since. The quarterback is an active recruiter, so he seems solid with the Vols.

The Buzz: Alabama had Walker on campus late last week and Georgia is the only other school he has visited this year. He is most familiar with the in-state school, Georgia, so the Bulldogs have been considered the team to beat by some for months now. Florida is another school in regular contact with him and he plans to visit the Swamp in the near future. Walker is likely to narrow his list down in the near future.