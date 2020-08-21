Who's Next? Five prospects who could be the next commit for the Bulldogs
The Bulldogs landed their most recent commit in the Class of 2020 on Monday, with three-star defensive back Javon Bullard jumping on board.Still, Georgia fans are ready to climb the rankings, as th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news