Georgia's edge rusher class is off to a strong start in 2023.

Gabriel Harris became the program's first EDGE pledge when he committed to Georgia on Easter Sunday. Harris checks in as the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle.

But the Bulldogs are far from done. They will likely take at least two more edge rushers in the class, leaving plenty of work ahead for Chidera Uzo-Diribe and the rest of the Georgia staff.

Here's a look at who's next at the position following Harris's commitment.