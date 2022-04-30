White cashes in with Raiders

There was a time not too long ago when many wondered if Zamir White would play football again, much less have a shot at the NFL.

Two ACL tears will do that.

But White paid no attention to those suggestions, worked himself back into premium shape, and Saturday was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 122nd pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

It was a solid year for White, one of Georgia’s four permanent captains. The North Carolina native played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs, starting 12 and leading Georgia in rushing for the second straight season for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His season high was a 104-yard effort in Georgia’s win over Florida.

A second-team member of the All-SEC Team, White leaves Athens ranked 15th on the Bulldogs’ all-time rushing list with 2,043 yards,

White started 22 games over his Bulldog career. He also rushed for a team-high 84 yards in Georgia’s national championship victory over Alabama.