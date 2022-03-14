White arrives in Athens

New Georgia head basketball coach Mike White arrived with his family in Athens on Monday afternoon, ready to begin his duties as the as replacement for Tom Crean.

An introductory press conference is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon after White was announced as Georgia’s new head coach on Sunday afternoon.

White was met at Athens Ben-Epps Airport by members of Georgia’s athletic department, including athletic director Josh Brooks.

White comes to Athens with some impressive credentials.

The Gators earned five consecutive postseason bids under White, reaching the 2016 NIT quarterfinals and earning four consecutive NCAA bids from 2017-21. Florida, which advanced to the Elite Eight in 2017, is the only SEC team and one of just 12 nationally to reach each of the last four editions of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida is one of only six schools to win a game in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments. White was voted SEC Coach of the Year by both league coaches and the Associated Press in 2017, and eight different Gators have earned All-SEC honors a combined nine times during his tenure.

At Louisiana Tech, White led the Bulldogs to the Western Athletic Conference regular-season crown in 2013 before winning back-to-back Conference USA titles in 2014 and 2015. His Bulldogs reached the NIT in each of those campaigns and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015. In NIT play, Louisiana Tech recorded a trio of impressive road victories, toppling Florida State in 2013, Georgia in 2014, and Texas A&M in 2015.