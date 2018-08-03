It’s been speculated that freshman running back Zamir White has been getting closer to being cleared for contact since tearing his ACL last December.

Turns out he was a lot closer than most thought.

Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart said that White has indeed been cleared to practice and will be on the field when the Bulldogs begin fall camp later his afternoon.

White will wear a brace for precautionary reasons, but Smart said that White is able to do anything else his other backs are able to do.

"He did a very similar protocol to what NIck Chubb did," Smart said during Tuesday's preseason press conference. "If anything, he's ahead of where Nick was coming into his junior year, although his (White) injury was not as significant."

Smart said coaches will continue to monitor White's progress throughout the course of camp.

The news is obviously huge for the Bulldogs.



Although Georgia returns a deep stable of backs, led by sophomore D’Andre Swift, knowing they’ll now have White back for what looks like most of the 2018 campaign, is big news.

White was nation’s top-ranked running back last year according to Rivals.com after posting video game-type numbers throughout his career at Scotland High in Laurinburg, N.C.

Check these out.

As a senior, White rushed for 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns, averaging an incredible 14.1 yards per rush before tearing his ACL in the second round of the 2017 4A state playoffs.

White’s quick recovery doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

Although he was yet cleared for contact, White didn’t miss a day of spring practice, where he was seen daily going through non-contact drills with fellow backs Swift, Brian Herrien, Elijah Holyfield and freshman James Cook.