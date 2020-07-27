UGASports - While at IMG, Lovasea Carroll may still be Warren County's best-ever player

Cherard Freeman knew Lovasea Carroll was going to be great well before the star running back ever played a snap of high school football.

But the first true sign of Carroll becoming a big-time difference-maker came during the youngster's eighth-grade middle school championship. Freeman, then the head coach at Warren County, was watching the local middle school title game when Carroll made the kind of play only a superstar can. Running to one side of the field, Carroll was tracked down by the defense and seemingly had nowhere to go. Calling on speed superior to his pursuers, however, Carroll cut back to the other direction, reversed the field, and out-ran all 11 defenders en route to a touchdown. In that instant, Freeman knew he was about to get a big-time player the following season.

“That’s when I said, ‘This kid is going to be special,’” Freeman said.

That day was just the first of many “wow moments” for Carroll. But in reality, Freeman knew about Carroll early into his tenure at Warren County. As Freeman rebuilt the downtrodden Screaming Devils, he knew a player like Carroll could provide a key role in assisting the process.

When Freeman took the job at Warren County in 2013, the school was coming off a 1-9 season. In fact, from 1972-2012, the Screaming Devils had posted 21 losing seasons.

Freeman played high school football at Lincoln County and won two state titles in 1993 and 1995. During his four years at Lincoln County, his teams defeated Warren County each year by a combined score of 120-26. The archival website Pro Football Reference lists Warren County with zero players ever making it to the NFL.

“Honestly, we knew it was going to be a win when we played them,” Freeman said.

Freeman, who took the Bryan County head coaching job this offseason, said Warren County’s turning point came with Carroll on the roster. In Freeman’s first four seasons, the Screaming Devils went 9-31. With Carroll on the roster as a freshman, the team finished 1-9.

But it was Carroll’s sophomore season that saw Warren County make the needed gains.

The biggest game, naturally, came against Lincoln County. Carroll posted 140 rushing yards, 52 receiving yards, and scored two total touchdowns in a victory. In fact, Warren County upended Lincoln County 28-21, ending a staggering 43-game losing streak.

Caitlin Boland, who was covering high school sports for the McDuffie Progress at the time, attended that game and was blown away with Carroll’s performance.

“He just ran over them, basically,” Boland said. “He was so much faster than their defense. He dominated, basically.”

During his sophomore season at Warren County, Carroll ran for 1,446 yards and 19 touchdowns. Warren County finished 5-5 and missed the postseason. A year later, the Screaming Devils went 6-4 in the regular season and earned a trip to the Class A Public playoffs, where they advanced to the state quarterfinals.

However, Carroll was not with the program for Warren County's historic run. After his freshman and sophomore seasons, Carroll left Warren County to attend Bradenton, Florida’s IMG Academy.

“I really think if I'd had him last year, we'd have won the state championship,” Freeman said. “We made it all the way to the third round of the playoffs, and that’s something that hadn’t been done in Warrenton in a long time. Without him, we still had a decent football team. But he would have taken us over the hump. He was a game-changer. He had that game-changing speed.”



