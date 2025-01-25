Where will the transfer fit on the Georgia depth chart?

With six players added thus far via the transfer portal, it’s time to take a look at where the newcomers could fit into Georgia’s depth chart this spring.

Advertisement



Wide receiver Noah Thomas Coaches love what the 6-foot-6 brings to the table. The Bulldogs have not had a wide receiver that tall in recent memory, although Kris Durham and Lawrence Cager, both 6-5, came close. The fact he’s already enjoyed significant success playing for Texas A&M with 73 career catches for 984 yards and 15 touchdowns, you’ll likely see Thomas perched atop the depth chart at X receiver.

X Receiver Projections First Team Second Team Third Team Noah Thomas Nitro Tuggle C.J. Wiley

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch Branch was the prize acquisition for the Bulldogs, who were desperate to add a proven playmaker to their wide receiver room. Branch certainly fits that bill. At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, the Las Vegas native brings the kind of explosiveness you love to see from the slot, and that’s exactly where Branch should settle in for the Bulldogs starting this spring.

Slot Receiver Projection First Team Second Team Third Team Zachariah Branch Sacovie White Talyn Taylor

Running back Micah Bell Bell is a bit of a mystery because he can play different positions and did at his former school Vanderbilt where he was listed as a wide receiver. However, Micah, the brother of current Bulldog wideout Dillon Bell, is expected to join the running back room, his original position. Exactly where he will fit in on the pecking order remains to be seen.

Running Back Projections First Team Second Team Third Team Nate Frazier Roderick Robinson/Branson Robinson/Chauncey Bowens Micah Bell/Dwight Phillips

Safety Adrian Maddox Maddox was another huge pickup as he brings three years of experience coming over from UAB. Last season, the Conyers native made 44 tackles with one interception, returning it 99 yards for a touchdown. With Malaki Starks moving on to the NFL, Maddox is a good bet to earn a starting role opposite KJ Bolden, although he’ll have to beat out veteran JaCorey Thomas to make it happen.

Strong Safety Projections First Team Second Team Third Team Adrian Maddox JaCorey Thomas Jaden Harris

Safety Zion Branch The older brother of Zachariah, Zion Branch is seen as a depth piece, but that’s exactly what the Bulldogs need. Not only will Branch have the opportunity to work at safety, but do not be surprised if he receives some looks at Star.

Free Safety Projections First Team Second Team Third Team KJ Bolden Jaden Harris Zion Branch

Defensive back Jaden Harris This is more of a guess, but the 6-1, 195-pounder could be a perfect addition to star. Although Joenel Aguero returns, the Bulldogs need another physical presence at the position, and Harris appears to fit that description. Harris is coming off a season that saw him make 40 tackles, including a sack.