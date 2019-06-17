CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Jaquelin Roy (Sam Spiegelman)

RELATED: Where things stand with the top uncommitted prospects in Texas There are nine ranked prospects inside the Rivals250 in the class of 2020 from Louisiana and only two are currently committed. That means there will be plenty of splashes on the way between now and National Signing Day.

Four-stars Kayshon Boutte and Major Burns are some of the top players in The Boot that are currently committed -- both to LSU -- but there are several dominoes that still need to fall. With that in mind, we take a closer look at where the rest of Louisiana's top talent will land as the summer goes on.

The Buzz: Roy, a one-time LSU commitment, pressed reset on his recruitment early on in the spring. He has taken visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Alabama, and has frequented LSU throughout. The Rivals100 defensive tackle has eyes for the SEC. He'll officially visit Aggieland in the near future and could wind up making a decision before the start of his senior year. Right now, the Tigers have put themselves in a good position to keep the Baton Rouge prospect home.

The Buzz: The Rivals100 offensive guard/center prospect made a return visit to Alabama over the weekend. He'll head to Texas A&M and Georgia in the next week as takes a closer look at some of the SEC teams in his lead group. Oklahoma's Bill Bedenbaugh has given Van Pran plenty to think about, but the four-star is in no rush to make a decision. Georgia was the first offer and has continued to make Van Pran a priority into his senior year.

There's a revolving door of suitors clamoring for Moore, a Rivals100 wide receiver whose stock is on the rise after a fantastic 7-on-7 season. Mississippi State, Oregon, Arizona State all covet Moore. As does LSU, which is eyeing the four-star as one of the top in-state pieces to add to the offense. The Tigers have maintained a steady presence in Moore's recruitment and should be viewed as the favorite to eventually nab his commitment.

Johnson has maintained the same set of schools at the top of his recruitment for months. LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Kansas are all after the Rivals100 running back, who has steadily made trips up to Baton Rouge and out to Kansas. At one point, the Tigers led for the four-star, but Johnson has since backed off that stance. Kansas is a major threat here, but this could be LSU's battle to win or lose in the end.

Guillory is coming off an official visit to Alabama, where he has visited twice in the past month. He also squeezed in a camp visit to LSU. The battle for this Rivals250 defensive tackle is shaping up to be a classic LSU-Alabama affair. The Tigers were the first to offer Guillory and Ed Orgeron is leading the charge. It's hard to imagine LSU letting Guillory leave the state.

Lee's stock took off this spring. The mammoth defensive tackle who resides right outside of Baton Rouge has frequented LSU and made visits to Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Florida of late. Lee envisions himself playing on Saturdays in the SEC. Alabama and Georgia certainly have his attention, but when it comes to defensive tackles in Louisiana, it's hard to rule out the Tigers.

One of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the country, Reed has made official visits to Ole Miss and Virginia while also squeezing in trips to LSU and TCU. Notre Dame is also squarely in the mix for the Rivals250 safety. However, this is shaping up to be a race between the Cavaliers and Rebels, and if a decision came out today, Ole Miss might be the team to beat.

Douglas boasts offers from top programs all across the country. He's coming off camp visits to Ohio State and Miami, and he has made unofficial visits to Florida, Florida State, LSU and Alabama in the last few months. The four-star athlete named the Gators as the team to beat at one point in the process, but the Seminoles and Hurricanes are both making Douglas a top priority into the summer. Odds are that Douglas is playing his college ball somewhere in the Sunshine State this time next year.

Edwards has kept his recruitment close to the vest, but Alabama has been able to lure the newly minted four-star tailback to campus on a few occasions since offering at the start of the spring. Notre Dame and Michigan are two big-time programs that are still heavily in the mix for Edwards. As is Texas A&M, which was also able to get the New Orleans area talent on a visit. Alabama's Pete Golding is leading the charge for Edwards and has his attention and a commitment could be in the cards.

Williams, a talented four-star defensive end from Newman, has made a hobby out of visiting Florida and Tennessee. He's been the Knoxville as much as any campus in the country. Dan Mullen has also given Williams plenty to mull over in recent months as the Gators aim to make some noise in The Boot. LSU has yet to offer but continues to recruit Williams. Until an offer is extended, the Vols may be quietly leading the way.