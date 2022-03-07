Where Georgia stands with the first 2024 five-stars
The first five-stars in the 2024 class have been officially revealed.
Six prospects earned the status in the Rivals reveal on Monday. Daniel Calhoun, Julian Sayin, Jadyn Davis, Ryan Wingo, Desmond Ricks, and Colin Simmons all earned their fifth star.
Here's a look at where Georgia stands with each of these prospects.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news