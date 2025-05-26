Where does Gunner Stockton stack up in Heisman Trophy odds?

With college football rosters set after spring ball and the second round of the transfer portal, oddsmakers have calibrated Heisman Trophy odds going into the 2025 season. The following shows where SEC players stand in the Heisman projections. For those unfamiliar with sports wagering terms, the number with the plus symbol represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100. Lower odds equal more confidence in the player, or at least more confidence that the gambling public will wager (and likely lose) money on that pick. Two SEC quarterbacks are atop the list of favorites, according DraftKings.

+700

Arch Manning, QB, Texas Despite only two starts in his career, Arch Manning enters the season as the Heisman favorite. It's been 16 years since Texas had a quarterback finish in the top ten in Heisman voting. Colt McCoy came in third place in 2009.

+900

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU Nussmeier's career at LSU has been full of highs and lows. He makes NFL-quality throws and follows them up with turnovers. He burst onto the scene against Georgia in the 2022 SEC Championship after Jayden Daniels was injured (also after Jalen Carter hoisted him in the air like a little-leaguer with their tee ball trophy). Only Jaxson Dart threw for more passing yards than Nussmeier among SEC players last season.

+2000

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Will the Heisman run through the state of South Carolina? Both Sellers and Clemson QB Cade Klubnik have strong Heisman odds.

Stockton showed toughness when helping Georgia win the SEC Championship. (Photo by AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

+2500

Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia

DJ Lagway, QB, Florida Gunner Stockton gets the fourth-best odds among SEC quarterbacks. The award is quarterback-driven and usually goes to a player in the national championship hunt. With Stockton's limited game experience, this is a vote of confidence in Georgia's team. Also, Ryan Puglisi is not listed on the current odds. Other SEC teams have two quarterbacks listed. That means Vegas does not see Georgia as having a quarterback battle.

+3000

Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama Alabama's top odds go to a wide receiver instead of a new quarterback. This also may be boosted odds because Alabama had a receiver win the Heisman in recent years: Devonta Smith in 2021.

+3500

John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

Austin Simmons, QB, Ole Miss I'm not saying Austin Simmons will win the Heisman, but his odds are enticing. He played excellent football against Georgia last season on a couple of drives while Jaxson Dart was banged up.

+4000

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M Vegas expects Ty Simpson to win the Alabama QB1 job.

+5000

Joey Aguilar, QB, Tennessee

Jake Merklinger, QB, Tennessee This was surprising to see oddsmakers still have Jake Merklinger in the mix for the Tennessee QB job. The Vols have a messy quarterback situation after the departure of Nico Iamaleava. If you're curious. Iamaleava, now at UCLA, is at +7500.

+6000

Jackson Arnold, QB, Auburn Hugh Freeze's reputation with quarterbacks has yet to yield results at Auburn. They bring in dual-threat Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma. Arnold will need to be excellent to keep Freeze's hot-seat chatter at bay.

+8000

Austin Mack, QB, Alabama An Alabama quarterback battle is good for oddsmakers, too. If Ty Simpson isn't the starter, Vegas says Austin Mack would be the guy.

+10000

Beau Pribula, QB, Missouri It's hard to imagine a season where a Missouri QB enters the Heisman discussion. The only argument from this side of the season is a favorable schedule for the Tigers. Missouri gets to play a SEC season that avoids Texas, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Florida.

+15000

Michael Hawkins, Jr., QB, Oklahoma



+20000

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Quintrevion Wisner, RB, Texas

Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia

Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt Zachariah Branch and Nate Frazier get a little Heisman love in the event that Georgia skill players can shine on the national stage.

+30000

Zach Calzada, QB, Kentucky

Kevin Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Cam Coleman, WR, Auburn

Blake Shapen, QB, Mississippi State