What we saw, what we learned

It was also an opportunity to examine and evaluate the players we’ll be talking so much about this fall.

Georgia fans received their first look at the Bulldogs’ 2022 squad during Saturday’s G-Day, won by the Black Team over the Red 26-23, and obviously there was a ton to take in.

… Spent a lot of time watching the offensive lines. We’ve already talked about the first unit a lot, and based on what we saw Saturday, left tackle Broderick Jones, left guard Xavier Truss, center Sedrick Van Pran, right guard Devin Willock and right tackle Warren McClendon certainly appear set to be the unit Georgia will trot out against Oregon in the season-opener.

Willock and Truss are both in tremendous shape for such big men and both showed great movement and strength.

The second team was interesting, but effective.

True freshman Earnest Greene received all the reps at left tackle, and quite honestly, held his own. I didn’t notice any obvious busts, and he was effective both as a run blocker and in pass protection. He faced Mykel Willaims a lot.

Dylan Fairchild repped at left guard, Jared Wilson at center, Micah Morris at right guard, and Austin Blaske at right tackle.

This a good group. There are some potential road graders up front with this second unit. Morris, in my opinion, has all-SEC potential, while Blaske—who also repped at center—plays with a nasty disposition. Overall, the group impressed. Georgia’s offensive line appears to be in good hands, despite the loss of Amarius Mims.

… Kearis Jackson and Ladd McConkey served as the top two punt returners.

… As we reported earlier, offensive lineman Warren Ericson, Robert Beal, Tramel Walthour, and Chad Lindberg did not take part in G-Day due to injuries. Linebacker C.J. Washington, who suffered a neck injury in practice, wore a cervical brace and was in attendance. Kirby Smart said recently there is no timetable for his return. Walk-on wide receiver Logan Johnson was also out after ACL surgery.

… Along with Washington, early enrollees Bear Alexander and C.J. Madden did not play after offseason Labrum surgery. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter did not play due to an illness.

… Outside linebacker M.J. Sherman looked HUGE. He was listed at 235 on the flip card but appeared more in the 250-range to me.

… We made sure to focus on tight end Arik Gilbert, as it was the first time we’ve had the chance to see him pay for UGA. Gilbert appeared to struggle to hold his blocks in the run game, but as a pass catcher, he looked much better. Touchdowns catches of 16 and 6 yards from Stetson Bennett certainly could be a harbinger of things to come. Gilbert, freshman Oscar Delp, junior Brett Seither, Darnell Washington, and Brock Bowers together could prove quite the fivesome.

… Speaking of Delp, he’s added some good mass. He’s listed at 225 but appears much bigger. He looked really strong, and apparently is, after shedding a would-be tackler in the second quarter to pick up an additional 10 yards on a pass from Carson Beck.

… Had been told to keep an eye on redshirt freshman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and he did not disappoint. Ingram-Dawkins started with the first-team defense, and made several big plays, getting into the backfield a couple of times in the first quarter. Zion Logue and Jalen Carter also worked with the first team defensive line.



… Chaz Chambliss repped at defensive end with the first unit and made some plays. Coaches like his toughness.

… If Arian Smith can just stay healthy, look out. Smith’s speed looked fine to me, as you saw with his 60-yard catch from Beck. We also saw Smith return some kicks.

… It was deja vu for Brian McClendon, who served as the head coach for the Black Team. You’ll remember, McClendon was Georgia’s interim head coach for the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl against Penn State before Smart took over as head coach. Dell McGee was the head coach of the Red Team.

… William Poole showed his versatility by playing cornerback for the Red Team.

… Javon Bullard played some star and came away with an endzone pick of Stetson Bennett, along with a pass breakup.

… Perhaps I’m imagining things, but Kearis Jackson looks to be running a lot faster than he has in the past. He was extremely quick getting in and out of his breaks and made several nice receptions.He told us afterward he pans to have a big year.

… Dominick Blaylock showed no ill effects from his two knee surgeries, and honestly ran like he did before his first injury occurred.

… Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Trezman Marshall repped as the primary inside backers for the first team. Dumas-Johnson, not surprisingly, finished as the leading tackler for the Red team, while Marshall had a big interception. Freshman Jalon Walker repped late in the third quarter and was credited with a tackle and a pass breakup.