What Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said after losing to Georgia

Georgia defeated Tennessee 31-17 on Saturday night. Here is what Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said after the loss.

On Georgia's success passing the ball: "Yeah, they had a big night, created explosive plays down the football field. Some of them were contested plays. Some of them, you know, guys are open down the middle, playing really well early and then give up a hard-count where they got a free shot down the middle of the football field, make an explosive. You know,they rubbed us a couple of times and got guys free too. So all in all, just weren't playing well enough. That's assignment sound and then some of the technique too."

On how big the second-and-24 facemask and the reviewed 12-men on the field call were in flipping the game's momentum: "Pretty big."

On Nico Iamaleava's week and his performance: "Yeah, our medical staff handled it throughout the week. And ultimately, it got cleared when we announced it, you know, from the player report or injury report, whatever they call it. But Nico, you know, I don't know what his numbers were. He played well tonight, man. He really did. You know, there's some things that we're close on. There's some things we've got to be better in protection, keep him a little cleaner, but I thought he played really well tonight."