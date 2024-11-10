What’s the Line? (vs. Tennessee)

As of Sunday afternoon, Georgia was favored by 9.5 points over Tennessee with a total of 50.5 for their game in Athens this Saturday. The Bulldogs enter having defeated the Volunteers seven consecutive times, going an impressive 6-1 against the spread (ATS) during the winning streak.

Matchup: Georgia is 7-2 straight up this season, but a lowly 2-7 ATS. On Saturday, the Bulldogs were defeated at Ole Miss, 28-10, as 2.5-point favorites. Tennessee is 8-1 straight up and 5-4 ATS. On Saturday, the Volunteers defeated Mississippi State, 33-19, but didn’t cover as 26-point favorites.

Coaching Trends: At home during his coaching career, Kirby Smart is only 20-30-1 ATS. This includes 0-3 this season, yet 3-1 against Tennessee. Smart is 7-1 straight up and 7-1 ATS vs. the Volunteers for his career. Tennessee’s Josh Heupel has played the underdog role 13 times in his four seasons as head coach. Although he’s just 5-8 ATS as an underdog, Heupel has won four games outright in an underdog role: 2021- Missouri, 2022- Alabama, 2022- Clemson, and 2024- Alabama.

History: Before Georgia’s stretch of covering five in a row, and seven of its last eight against Tennessee, the Bulldogs covered only twice versus the Volunteers over a decade-long period (2006-2015). Last season, Georgia defeated Tennessee, 38-10, in Knoxville as 9.5-point favorites. The last time the two schools met in Athens, 2022, the Bulldogs defeated the Volunteers, 27-13, as 8.5-point favorites.