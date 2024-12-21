What’s the Line? (Sugar Bowl)

As of Saturday evening, Georgia was a slight favorite over Notre Dame by 1.5 points with a point total of 44.5 for their meeting on January 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. In 11 all-time meetings in the Sugar Bowl—the most of Georgia’s bowl appearances—the Bulldogs are 5-6 straight up and 4-7 against the spread (ATS).

Matchup: Georgia is 11-2 straight up this season and 4-9 ATS. In their last game, the Bulldogs upset Texas 22-19 in overtime as a 3-point underdog. Notre Dame is 12-1 straight up while having one of the best ATS marks in the FBS at 10-3. In their last game played yesterday, the Fighting Irish handled Indiana, 27-17, as a 7-point favorite in the first round of the CFP.

Trends: Kirby Smart entered this year 58.8 percent ATS vs. FBS competition before Georgia had its worst ATS record (3-9) in a regular season since 1990. In 11 bowl appearances at Georgia, Smart is 9-2 straight up and 8-3 ATS. Marcus Freeman is 26-13-1 (67 percent) ATS in three seasons at Notre Dame. Notably, the Fighting Irish are 0-8 straight up and ATS in eight New Year's Six/BCS Bowl appearances since 2000, having been outscored by more than 20 points per game.

Series History: Georgia is 3-0 straight up and 2-1 ATS all-time vs. Notre Dame. In their initial meeting, the 1981 Sugar Bowl, the Bulldogs upset the Fighting Irish, 17-10, as a 1-point underdog. In 2017 at Notre Dame, Georgia pulled another upset over the Irish, 20-19, as a 5-point underdog. Two years later for what remains their latest meeting, the Bulldogs won in Athens, 23-17, as 14.5-point favorites.