Georgia now has a pair of defensive linemen committed in the 2025 class.

Three-star defensive tackle Stephon Shivers committed to the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon. He joins five-star Justus Terry as defensive linemen pledged to Georgia in the 2025 class.

But there are still spots to be claimed up front. UGASports takes a look at the remaining defensive line prospects Georgia is after in the 2025 cycle.