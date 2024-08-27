Carson Beck admitted he had some nerves heading into game one last season.

It makes sense why. After three seasons of waiting his turn, Beck finally stared down his first game as Georgia's starter when the Bulldogs opened the 2023 campaign.

One year later, Beck admitted that some of those nerves "aren't present" heading into this weekend's opener against Clemson.

"I'm very anxious to get out on the field," Beck said. "I'm very excited. I have a lot of energy heading into that week one considering we haven't played in so long. It's definitely a different mindset and a different approach — well, same approach but in a different way if that makes any sense."

The Bulldogs had some uneven offensive moments in the early 2023 season. But starting with a 51-13 win over Kentucky on October 7, Georgia found its footing through the second half of the schedule.

While Beck added that there are always "parameters" to the offense, he said he now knows the system "like the back of my hand."

"Every play that can get called, I understand exactly where I need to go with the ball for a certain coverage," Beck said. "I know exactly what play we need to check to if they’re doing this as a defense. There’s so many things. I’ve been in the offense for five years, so I know it like the back of my hand. I’m very comfortable with it, which allows me to play even faster.”

Head coach Kirby Smart echoed Beck's thoughts. He said the Bulldogs coaches feel comfortable putting more on Beck's plate in terms of volume of offense.

However, that can also be limited by the rest of the players around Beck. They have to be able to understand everything along with their quarterback. That has been an area of focus for the signal caller this offseason.

"He's seen most of it. It's more about can he elevate the people around him's game," Smart said. "Can he make them better? And that's one of the things he's been working on.”

Beck didn't have to be back in Athens this offseason. He could have gone to the NFL Draft and likely been an early-round draft pick.

Instead, he is ready for one more run as a Bulldog. This Saturday, Beck plans to hit the ground running.

"That's probably the main reason of me coming back was coming back and finishing a job and winning that national championship," Beck said. "I think the team's really excited, especially as we head into a true game week."