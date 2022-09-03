What just happened: UGA dominates Oregon
Quite honestly, this is what most people from the Southeast thought would happen.
From the moment the game kicked off, Georgia dominated a hopeless Oregon team relentlessly. In the end, Georgia marched toward its quest for a second consecutive title in a resounding 49-3 win over a Ducks program that was nowhere near the level the Bulldogs enjoy at the present time.
In all honesty, the way the game played out, Georgia was in a tune-up session more than an early-contest game to decide the future of either program.
The defending national champs proved on a national platform that they aren’t going away any time soon.
Of course, Stetson Bennett, the Mailman, delivered with 368 yards and two touchdowns.
What it means
For anyone who thought Oregon would give Georgia a legitimate shot, they are on notice. The Bulldogs aren’t going anywhere on the national stage, as evidenced by Saturday’s result. Georgia destroyed Michigan in the Orange Bowl and just annihilated Oregon in the 2022 season opener. Georgia will once again be a team to be reckoned with.
Three important plays
Early third down: In the first quarter, Georgia faced a third-and-3 from the Oregon 47-yard line. It was the Ducks’ first possession of the game and it was maybe the only chance they had to stay in the game. Instead, the Bulldogs forced an incompletion and a punt, and the game was over from there.
First score: Oregon did its part to pretend like it belonged. Then on Georgia’s drive, the Bulldogs went right down the field and scored with Ladd McConkey taking an end-around for a touchdown.
Second score: After a Malaki Starks interception, Georgia really went to work and added another drive that showed the difference between the programs. Following four completions, Bennett scored a rushing touchdown to put Georgia up 14-0 and essentially give the Bulldogs the game.
Grading Georgia
Offense: A
The Bulldogs did whatever they wanted and scored a ton of points. Oregon proved to have no answer.
Defense: A
The Ducks had zero drives in meaningful time that amounted to anything. It was laughable, honestly.
Special teams: A
Georgia dominated from start to finish, and there were no noticeable mistakes.
Season grades to date
Offense: A
Defense: A
Special teams: A