Quite honestly, this is what most people from the Southeast thought would happen.

From the moment the game kicked off, Georgia dominated a hopeless Oregon team relentlessly. In the end, Georgia marched toward its quest for a second consecutive title in a resounding 49-3 win over a Ducks program that was nowhere near the level the Bulldogs enjoy at the present time.

In all honesty, the way the game played out, Georgia was in a tune-up session more than an early-contest game to decide the future of either program.

The defending national champs proved on a national platform that they aren’t going away any time soon.

Of course, Stetson Bennett, the Mailman, delivered with 368 yards and two touchdowns.