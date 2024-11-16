What just happened: The Carson Beck of old came to play

Where has this been?

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck put forth one of his best performances of the season, throwing for 347 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Saturday's 31-17 win over Tennessee. Beck entered the 2024 season as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and was regarded as a first-round NFL draft selection. His campaign has not gone according to plan, mired in turnovers and inconsistent play.

On Saturday, Beck's performance was what everyone expected to see all along. Making it better, it came against the seventh-ranked team in the nation and put the Bulldogs back in College Football Playoff contention.

However, Beck and the offense started the game as if more of the same was about to take place. Georgia was forced to punt on its first three possessions, with Arian Smith dropping a pass on Beck's first attempt of the game.

In the second quarter, things changed, with Beck capping a touchdown drive with a 19-yard strike to tight end Oscar Delp in the back of the end zone. From there, Beck led the offense to two more scoring drives in the first half, with Georgia and Tennessee deadlocked at 17 apiece to conclude the second quarter.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead of the Volunteers 24-17 in the third quarter with a Beck rushing touchdown. Georgia was able to put the game away with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Nate Frazier.

The Bulldogs SEC gauntlet comes to a close, Georgia defeating Tennessee and Texas and losing to Alabama and Mississippi. The Bulldogs will face Massachusetts next week before their annual rivalry against Georgia Tech the week after.