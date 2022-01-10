What just happened: NATIONAL CHAMPS

The tide has finally changed. For the first time in 41 years, the Georgia Bulldogs are national champs. For the first time in the Kirby Smart era, the Bulldogs defeated Alabama to accomplish this feat. As the great Larry Munson used to say, Dawgs On Top. The defense was stellar. The special teams unit was fantastic. For three quarters, the offense had its issues until the Crimson Tide went up 18-15 in the fourth quarter. This occurred following a lost fumble from quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has been scrutinized by many all season long. But when it mattered most, in the heat of the moment, The Mailman came through. On the next drive, he took advantage of an offside penalty to throw a perfect 40-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell to put Georgia up 19-18. When the Bulldogs got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out, Bennett drove his team down again and delivered a quick throw to Brock Bowers for a 15-yard touchdown. Up 26-18, Kelee Ringo returned an interception to clinch Georgia's first national title since 1980.

What it means

GEORGIA JUST WON THE FREAKIN' NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.

Six important plays

First-quarter bomb: Late in the first quarter, with Georgia’s offense otherwise struggling, Todd Monken dialed up a bomb to receiver George Pickens. Bennett unleashed a ball that had just a tad too much on it, with Pickens making an otherworldly acrobatic grab. Pickens had his man beaten as the play should have gone for a touchdown. Pickens, however, saved the play for a big gain, which led to a Georgia field goal early in the second quarter. Third-down sack: On a second-and-6 from the 6-yard line, Bryce Young threw a pass to Cameron Latu near the goal line that he dropped. Nakobe Dean was able to disrupt the play too, which would have likely prevented a touchdown had the ball been caught. However, Dean was upset at linebacker Channing Tindall on the play and gave him an earful. A play later on third-and-6, Tindall made up for whatever mistake he made with a delayed blitz that sacked Young. This forced a field goal attempt and prevented what would have been a game-changing touchdown. Blocked field goal: After a three-and-out in the third quarter, Alabama embarked on a drive that felt like an eternity. The Bulldogs finally forced a fourth down, with the Crimson Tide opting for a field goal. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was able to block the kick, with Lewis Cine recovering. It breathed new life into a Georgia team that badly needed a spark. The next play: On the UGA 20-yard line, Bennett handed the ball off to running back James Cook, who found a crease and ran the ball 67 yards down the left side of the field. The Bulldogs were able to punch the ball into the end zone three plays later to take their first lead of the game. The play before the turnover: In a game screaming to play it safe, Georgia had a second-and-5 while leading by a point. Against Alabama’s speedy defense, Todd Monken dialed up a slow developing double reverse. Will Anderson jumped the snap, disrupted the play, with the Bulldogs taking a loss. This set up the disastrous third down play where Bennett lost a fumble while trying to run away from a sack. Fourth-quarter bomb: Knowing Alabama was offside, Bennett threw up the deep shot to Adonai Mitchell down the right side of the field. Bennett threw a perfect ball, with Mitchell rising up to bring in a 40-yard touchdown. It was a clutch play from the often-criticized Bennett, who delivered quite the fourth-quarter performance for the team he grew up loving so much.

Grading Georgia

Offense: C+ Credit Alabama’s defense for a stellar effort. Not much was open for a Georgia offense that wanted to be aggressive for most of the game. The Bulldogs were able to hit some explosive plays in the second half but couldn’t get much going early on. Defense: A Georgia gave up a 399 total yards but played incredibly in the red zone. The Bulldogs kept this game to a field goal fest early and didn’t give up a touchdown until the fourth quarter. It was an excellent performance after surrendering 34 of the 41 points Alabama scored in the SEC Championship. Special teams: A Special teams were the name of the game in the first half, with Jack Podlesny hitting two field goals to keep Alabama’s lead at only 9-6 at halftime. Jake Camarda posted some good punts when backed up, which has become the usual with him throughout his career. Smael Mondon, however, had a costly hold in the second quarter that negated a long kickoff return from Kenny McIntosh. Still trailing 9-6 in the third quarter, Carter blocked a field goal when everything seemed to be trending Alabama’s way after a long drive.

Season grades