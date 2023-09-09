This is what folks expected last week. Georgia’s offense had a much better showing in the first half en route to a 45-3 win over Ball State. While the Bulldogs did end the first quarter scoreless, the offense moved inside the 10-yard line before a missed field goal forced it to come away empty. But by the end of the first half, Georgia had established a rhythm and led 31-0 at the break. Chaz Chambliss and Tykee Smith recorded interceptions off deflected passes that helped lead to points as well. Malaki Starks also came down with an interception. Quarterback Carson Beck finished the game 23-of-30 passing for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Oscar Delp and Arian Smith tied for Georgia's lead with 50 receiving yards apiece.

What it means

Give the man a scholarship already! For the second consecutive week, Mews sparked the Bulldogs when it needed a boost the most. His 69-yard punt return showed that despite the 5-foot-7 frame, he has the potential to be one of the most dangerous players on the field when the ball is in his hands. OK, so Georgia probably can’t extend a scholarship at the moment due to numbers. But the first moment the program is able, they must reward the young man with one. Mews has also been a factor on offense and just might be a top-three option for the unit at the moment.

A question that needs answering

Should Dillon Bell see more time at running back? With Branson Robinson out for the season and Daijun Edwards banged up, the Bulldogs gave some looks to Dillon Bell, who impressed at the position. His 21-yard rushing touchdown may have opened some eyes to possibly giving him some more looks at the position, even when Edwards is good to go again. Bell doesn’t necessarily need to be an every-down back, but perhaps he could be utilized like the Atlanta Falcons use Cordarrelle Patterson. He can play a little bit of both and keep defenses off balanced in doing so.

Three important plays

Punt return touchdown: Following two offensive possessions with which Georgia was unable to score, Mews scored the first points of the game on an electric 69-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the second quarter. This sparked the Bulldogs after a brief lull that began after a missed field goal following Georgia’s first drive of the game. Kick drill: In the second quarter, and with Georgia up 14-0, Ball State quarterback Kadin Semonza threw a pass that ended up hitting a teammate’s foot and ricocheted directly backwards. Fortunately for Georgia, Chambliss was in the perfect path of the deflection. He intercepted the ball, which led to Georgia’s next score. Bell the back: As mentioned, Bell’s 21-yard rushing touchdown showed that he has the right kind of talent and vision for the position. The score put the game away at 21-0.

Other important games to note

With Georgia playing at noon, there weren’t any other games of note that pertained to the program playing in the same time slot.



Grading Georgia

Offense: B+ This was a much, much better performance. The Bulldogs moved the ball quickly down the field on the first drive of the game but was unable to score, thanks to a missed field goal. Beck delivered some great throws throughout the entire game, however, with the passing game spreading the ball around to a plethora of receivers. Defense: A Georgia's defense was a swarming bunch that recorded three interceptions and limited the number of big plays. Special teams: B+ If not for a missed 28-yard field goal from Peyton Woodring, this would be an A. Mews’ 69-yard punt return touchdown was the first for the Bulldogs since 2016.

Season grades to date