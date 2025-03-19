The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Why G-Day won't be televised

Here is the March 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

The G-Day decision

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained his decision for the G-Day spring game not to be televised this year.

“In terms of TV, I think it was more about being controlled on what time and in terms of we'd like to have recruits there,” Smart said. “We'd like to have prospects come in. It's a big event. We have official visits, so we want to control the timing of it more and we want to be able to play at our pace and not have to worry about the constraints of being inside a window.”

G-Day is scheduled for April 12 this year. Smart also said that injuries could affect the flow of the scrimmage.

“I want to have G-Day but again we went through practice four so practice one I couldn't say with certainty we were going to have it. Through practice four, I still feel good about it. We've been very fortunate on the injury side of things,” Smart said. “But we're very deficient at a couple of positions and if we lose one or two or three, it would convert into some kind of control practice some kind of other format. Right now, we haven't been through scrimmages. We'll see where we go.”

Delp's honest reflection

Tight end Oscar Delp was honest with reporters on Tuesday, stating that he was looking ahead at his future instead of focusing on the present during the 2024 season.

“Last year, there were times I feel like I had one foot out the door, and I was just thinking about things I shouldn't have been thinking about,” Delp said. “And it just kind of hurt me in ways that I didn't think would happen.”

Delp also said he wasn't the only one who was guilty of this.

However, the focus now is correcting this behavior and living up to Georgia's standard on the gridiron.

“I don't wanna live with regret, just leaving too much on the table,” Delp said of his decision. “I just think, I know what kind of player I am, what kind of season I can have, and I'm just ready to do that with the guys in this locker room.”

